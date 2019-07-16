Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hagens Berman Reminds Eros International (EROS) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) of the August 20, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Montesano v. Eros International PLC et al., No. 2:19-cv-14125, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eros International securities between July 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 20, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff Deadline”).  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/EROS

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

EROS@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing (1) multiple related-party transactions that appear designed to hide receivables, and (2) many of Eros’s reported receivables do not actually exist.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants may have misled investors about the economic substance of certain Company transactions and the sufficiency of internal controls over financial reporting,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Eros should consider their options to help in the lawsuit or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email EROS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:58pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Hecla Mining Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - HL
PR
08:54pBHP iron ore output rebounds in fourth quarter, set for modest growth in 2019/20
RE
08:54pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Livent Corporation - LTHM
PR
08:54pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - RICK
PR
08:52pCHINA ANIMATION CHARACTERS : (1566.HK) Announces 18/19 Annual Results
AQ
08:48pOil prices steady after falling to more than one-week lows
RE
08:45pBARRAMUNDI : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 16 July 2019
PU
08:45pSingapore June Non-Oil Exports Tumble More Than Expected; Down 17.3% On-Year
DJ
08:41pFACEBOOK : may soon open debut WhatsApp payment service in India
AQ
08:38pNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) 2019 Drill Program to Commence at Officer Hill Gold
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin tumbles as U.S. senators grill Facebook on crypto plans
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC : Blue Apron beefs up menu with Beyond Meat, shares surge 60%
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : United tops profit estimates as MAX woes prompt higher fares in robust trave..
5APPLE : U.S. lawmakers take jabs at Amazon, Big Tech in antitrust hearing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About