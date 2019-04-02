Log in
Hagens Berman Reminds FTS International (FTSI) Investors of Securities Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/02/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in FTS International Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) of the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired FTS International securities and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the case click

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/FTSI

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

FTSI@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors during FTS’s initial public offering by concealing adverse facts about FTS’s business including, in part: (a) the Company faced intense and increasing competition; (b) the Company was not positioned to capitalize on increased demand for hydraulic fracturing services but was positioned to lose market share and suffer decelerating revenue growth; and, (c) the Company’s spike in revenues from related parties leading up to its IPO offering was temporary.

By mid-February 2019, a little more than one year after the Company’s IPO, the price of FTS shares had eroded nearly 50%.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Defendants may have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding FTS International should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email FTSI@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

© GlobeNewswire 2019
