Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) of the October 19, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Concerning Admitted GoTo Integration Problems

09/05/2018 | 10:27pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to the October 19, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired LogMeIn securities between March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/LOGM

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

LOGM@hbsslaw.com.

On February 1, 2017, LogMeIn announced it completed its merger with Citrix Systems, Inc.’s GoTo business.

During the class period, Defendants made several statements to investors about LogMeIn’s integration of the GoTo business and their determination of product renewal rates that were “appropriate for the combined company.”

Then, on July 27, 2018, LogMeIn announced lowered revenue expectations for 2018.  During the July 26, 2018 earnings conference call with analysts and investors, Defendants explained LogMeIn’s performance in the quarter did not meet expectations in part because “our combination of imperfect execution and some hangover effects of last year’s merger with the GoTo business led to disappointing renewal rates.”

This news drove the price of LogMeIn shares down $26.60, or over 25%, to close at $77.85 that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and Defendants’ historical statements about the GoTo integration that, if inaccurate, could have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding LogMeIn should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email LOGM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
