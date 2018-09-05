Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) of the October 9, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) of the October 9, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nielsen Holdings securities between February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/NLSN

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

NLSN@hbsslaw.com .

During the class period Defendants repeatedly assured investors that Nielsen’s measurement and analytics services were continuously viable and strong. They also downplayed the effect of the European General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) on the Company’s business.

Then, on July 26, 2018, Defendants announced disappointing financial results for Nielsen’s second quarter of 2018 and that the GDPR negatively impacted its growth rates.

This news drove the price of Nielsen shares down $7.46, or over 25%, to close at $22.11 that day.

“The generally-anticipated and far-reaching effects of the GDPR, which became effective in May 2018, have now reverberated far beyond the European Union,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein. “We’re focused on Nielsen investors’ losses and Defendants’ assurances about their preparedness for the new law.”

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Nielsen should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email NLSN@hbsslaw.com .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country. The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com . For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .