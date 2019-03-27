Hagens Berman Reminds Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ: MHLD) Investors of April 12, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) of the April 12, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Maiden Holdings securities between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the case or to inquire about serving as Lead Plaintiff visit



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/MHLD

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

MHLD@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, during the class period Defendants misled investors about Maiden’s underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio.

In particular, according to the complaint, Defendants misleadingly claimed they implemented robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure Maiden appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring an AmTrust insurance portfolio.

On November 9, 2018, when Defendants disclosed the extent of Maiden’s reinsurance problems, the price of Maiden shares fell almost 32% to close at $2.40 on November 12, 2018.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants’ statements about Maiden’s reinsurance underwriting may have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Maiden should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email MHLD@hbsslaw.com .

