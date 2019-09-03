Log in
Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm

09/03/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) of the September 16, 2019 deadline to move for lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action pending against the Company.

If you invested in Omnicell between October 25, 2018 and July 11, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than September 16, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline”). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/omnicell

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

OMCL@hbsslaw.com.

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing that Omnicell (1) engaged in improper revenue recognition, (2) experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it previously projected, (3) would be required to write off certain obsolete inventory, and (4) misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether Omnicell and senior management engaged in accounting misconduct,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Omnicell should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email OMCL@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
