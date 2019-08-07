Log in
Hagens Berman Reminds Pluralsight, Inc. Investors of Ongoing Investigation

08/07/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Pluralsight, Inc. of the Firm's investigation of possible violations of the Federal securities laws.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

If you invested in Pluralsight before August 1, 2019 and suffered losses or have information that may assist the firm's investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PS

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

PS@hbsslaw.com.

The investigation centers on whether Pluralsight's and senior management's statements about the Company's sales execution abilities and growth prospects were accurate.

More specifically, on July 31, 2019, the Company delivered disappointing Q2 2019 financial results, blaming Pluralsight's billings miss on poor sales execution and slow onboarding of new sales representatives. Analysts were shocked, with Suntrust stating, "We are surprised by the magnitude of the billings weakness and we expect the stock to be a show-me story until investors gain confidence in billings re-acceleration."

This news sent the price of Pluralsight shares plummeting, losing nearly 40% of its value in one trading.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the extent to which management may have misled investors about the Company's growth prospects," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Pluralsight should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-hagens-berman-reminds-pluralsight-inc-investors-of-ongoing-investigation-300898456.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
