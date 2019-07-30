Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hagens Berman Reminds Ra Medical (RMED) Investors of August 9, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) of the August 9, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Derr v. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. et al., 3:19-cv-01079, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RMED securities between September 23, 2018 and June 10, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 9, 2019.  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/rmed

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

RMED@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Ra Medical’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) materials misrepresented and concealed sales personnel issues and problems in the Company’s manufacturing process for catheters.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Defendants misled investors about production and sales-execution issues,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ra Medical Systems should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email RMED@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:11pOil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
RE
09:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices rise for fifth day after U.S. stocks decline
RE
09:08pTILT : Announces Refiling of Its Q1 2019 and YE 2018 MD&As
BU
09:07pZHONGHUA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Positive Profit Alert
AQ
09:06pSamsung Electronics looks to chip recovery as second-quarter profit falls 56%
RE
09:03pAPPLE : Revenue Rises Despite Continued iPhone Slump -- 4th Update
DJ
09:01pHYTERA : Multi-mode Advanced Radio Series to Promote Smart Transformation of Public Safety
BU
09:01pWOLTERS KLUWER : Successfully Implements OneSumX for Finance at Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Berhad
BU
09:00pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09:00pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : High concentration of shareholding
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
2APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimenta..
4Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume
5MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Oreo maker Mondelez raises sales forecast as emerging market..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group