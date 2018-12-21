Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hagens Berman Reminds Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action and January 2, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 06:28pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) of the January 2, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Synchrony Financial securities between October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/SYF

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

SYF@hbsslaw.com.

During the class period, the Company and management repeatedly assured investors that they were focused on a higher asset quality base and disciplined underwriting.

However, after Synchrony’s most important retail partner (Walmart) announced it selected Capital One for its store-brand cards and later sued Synchrony alleging that Synchrony intentionally underwrote the Walmart/Synchrony credit card program in a way that exposes the program to significant unique credit risk harming Walmart, the price of Synchrony shares fell $3.01, or about 10%, to close at $26.43 on November 2, 2018.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, Defendants’ apparently undisclosed loosening of underwriting standards, and the extent to which management’s earlier statements about asset quality and underwriting may have been misleading,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Synchrony Financial should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SYF@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:45pHAMILTON LANE : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:45pIMINT IMAGE INTELLIGENCE : Season's greeting from Imint's CEO Andreas Lifvendahl
PU
06:41pJENNIE-O TURKEY STORE : Provides Additional Information on Limited Voluntary Recall of 164,210 Pounds of Raw Ground Turkey Products
PR
06:40pCISCO : Threat Roundup for Dec. 14 to Dec. 21
PU
06:39pEnergy & Environments Services Inc. Announces LOI to Acquire Patriot Chemicals & Services LLC
PR
06:35pFINTECH : Bank AG accounts precautionarily for a loan loss provision on factoring receivables due to a potential fraud in the amount of six million euro
EQ
06:34pGENWORTH FINANCIAL : Delaware Regulator and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Approve Proposed Oceanwide Acquisition of Genworth Subsidiaries
PR
06:31pSPI Energy Co., Ltd. Provides Update on Nasdaq Matters
GL
06:30pFINTECH : Bank AG accounts precautionarily for a loan loss provision on factoring receivables due to a potential fraud in the amount of six million euro
EQ
06:30pALPEK DE CV : joint-venture, CC Polymers, obtained all regulatory clearances to acquire the Corpus Christi Project
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN
2CALLIDUS CAPITAL CORP : CALLIDUS CAPITAL : Comments on Statement of Claim by Former Bluberi and Gerald Duhamel
3HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded More Than $930 Million to..
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces VAM Price Increase in Asia Outside China
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP : Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.