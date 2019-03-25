Hagens Berman Reminds Weight Watchers (NASDAQ:  WTW) Investors of May 3, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) of the May 3, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Weight Watchers securities between May 4, 2018 and February 26, 2019 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the action or to inquire about serving as Lead Plaintiff click



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/WTW

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

WTW@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, during the class period Defendants misled investors by omitting to disclose that Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal delivery services, and other tech advances that were driving down the Company’s new subscriber growth and subscriber retention rates.

On February 26, 2019, after the close of trading, Defendants announced disappointing financial results for the 2018 fourth quarter and fiscal year. In addition, Defendants slashed revenue guidance for the Company’s 2019 fiscal year.

This news drove the price of Weight Watchers shares down $10.20, or about 34%, to close at $19.37 on February 27, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, certain insider trading, and whether Defendants’ statements may have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Weight Watchers should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email WTW@hbsslaw.com .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com . For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000