Hagens Berman Reminds Zuora (ZUO) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $100,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

07/16/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) of the August 13, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Roberts v. Zuora, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-03422, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zuora securities between April 12, 2018 and May 30, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you suffered significant losses (in excess of $100,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 13, 2019.  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed delays in implementing and integrating RevPro, the company’s revenue recognition management software application.  When the truth emerged, the price of Zuora’s shares sharply declined.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Defendants misled investors about product-integration and sales-execution issues,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Zuora should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email ZUO@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

© GlobeNewswire 2019
