Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Announces Extended Class Period in Musk “Tweet” Class Action - TSLA

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, notifies investors that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) securities, and that the class period has been extended to cover purchases and sales between August 7, 2018 and August 14, 2018 (the “Class Period”). The extended class period covers the flood of blog posts and tweets that continue to mislead investors, causing TSLA securities prices to be artificially inflated.



If you suffered substantial losses trading in Tesla stock, bonds, put or call options, or received a margin call and were forced to cover, and wish to serve as lead plaintiff and represent investors like you, you must move the Court no later than October 9, 2018. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, contact attorney Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000, email TSLA@hbsslaw.com or visit www.hbsslaw.com/cases/TSLA, where you may view the complaint online. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

You may watch Hope King’s interview of Mr. Kathrein and the original plaintiff on Cheddar or at https://goo.gl/N5o5tQ.

Defendants in the lawsuit are Tesla, Inc. and Elon Musk. The Hagens Berman complaint alleges that on August 7, 2018 Period, Defendants misrepresented that they had already “secured” funding to take the Company private, and that they already had “investor support” for this move. The extended complaint adds that on August 13, 2018 Defendants represented that they were working with Silver Lake and Goldman Sachs as financial advisors, plus Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Munger, Tolles & Olson as legal advisors, on the proposal to take Tesla private. These statements have been shown to be false and have caused harm to investors who traded TSLA securities after these statements were made and the truth revealed.

