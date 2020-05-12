Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hagens Berman: Student Sues Washington University in St. Louis Seeking Payback for COVID-19 Campus Closure-Related Losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 07:23pm EDT

Class-action lawsuit accuses Washington University in St. Louis of failing to adequately remedy tuition-payers in light of coronavirus outbreak, and loss of access to university amenities

Washington University in St. Louis has been named in a class-action lawsuit filed by a student seeking repayment for spring 2020 semester tuition, fees and other expenses after the campus closed to students following the outbreak of COVID-19, according to attorneys at Hagens Berman.

The student states in the lawsuit that he did not receive the on-campus education, facilities, services, and activities he paid for, and is represented by Hagens Berman, which has also recently brought similar suits against Boston University, Brown University, Duke University, Emory University, George Washington University, the University of Southern California and Vanderbilt University.

The class-action lawsuit against Washington University in St. Louis has been brought by a fulltime student enrolled at the school for the spring 2020 semester and New Jersey resident. The case was filed May 12, 2020, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and accuses the university of breach of contract, unjust enrichment and conversion.

If you are paying for college tuition, and/or room and board at a college or university closed due to COVID-19, find out more about the lawsuit and your rights. The law firm is investigating all higher education institutions in the U.S.

“Washington University in St. Louis has received national acclaim for its on-campus amenities, and yet when COVID-19 caused a campus closure, the university abandoned its attitude of caring for its student body,” said Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman and attorney for students in the class action. “We think tuition-payers – students and parents alike – deserve better.”

“A failing grade”

“Washington University in St. Louis students are suffering from a major loss in quality of their education,” Berman added. The lawsuit cites pre-recorded or voice memos replacing live lectures from professors, shortened and less frequent lectures, and lack of meetings with teaching assistants, among other losses. “Washington University in St. Louis is earning a failing grade right now.”

The suit states, that the university’s courses have not effectively transitioned to online examinations, citing an instance in which an online examination had several multiple choice questions mistakenly drafted without a correct answer, frustrating the plaintiff and his classmates.

The suit’s plaintiff states in the complaint that he chose to attend Washington University in St. Louis due in part to the quality of the school’s facilities, student housing and on-campus amenities, which includes ranking number one for best college dorms and number three for best campus food according to The Princeton Review.

The lawsuit says, “Plaintiff enrolled at WUSTL due to the strength of its academic program, and the opportunities afforded by WUSTL to interact directly with brilliant faculty and peers within the advertised small class and lecture size in the Olin Business School.”

“While some colleges and universities have promised appropriate and/or proportional refunds, Defendant excludes itself from such other institutions treating students fairly, equitably, and as required by the law,” according to the lawsuit.

The suit states that during the spring 2020 semester, Washington University in St. Louis costs students $27,125 for tuition, approximately $6,474 for housing, between $3,319.50 and $2,194.50 for meal plan depending on the student’s plan, $250 for a student health and wellness fee, and $271 for an undergraduate activities fee, “significantly higher than online only programs.”

Other Affected Universities

Hagens Berman is investigating the rights of those who are currently paying for room and board, and/or tuition at colleges and universities across the nation that have been forced to close due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This may include parents, guardians or college students who are paying for their own costs of college.

Despite orders from colleges and universities sending home students and closing campuses, these institutions of higher learning continue to charge for tuition, fees, and room and board. Collectively, these institutions are continuing to receive millions from students despite their inability to continue school as normal, or occupy campus buildings and dorms.

Find out more about the class-action lawsuit against colleges and universities for tuition, room and board and other costs incurred during the outbreak of COVID-19.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is a consumer-rights class-action law firm with nine offices across the country. The firm’s tenacious drive for plaintiffs’ rights has earned it numerous national accolades, awards and titles of “Most Feared Plaintiff’s Firm,” and MVPs and Trailblazers of class-action law. More about the law firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:35pFIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Provides Update on May 1st Payment Status of the Investment Portfolio
AQ
08:35pMGE ENERGY : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
08:35pFRASERS PROPERTY : reports S$790 million PBIT in 1H FY20
PU
08:32pKEYERA : Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates AST as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates PMV as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19-Gaming Software Market 2020-2024 | Growing Popularity of eSports to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:28pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : to Sell Stake in Wealth Management Arm to KKR -- Update
DJ
08:28pVEDANTA : Promoter Seeks to Delist Company From Indian Bourse
DJ
08:26pTRAVELZOO : ® to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county orders closure of Tesla plant
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
4BARCLAYS PLC : Investment banks cut jobs despite coronavirus trading surge - Coalition
5THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : CARLYLE : GIC?s cold feet on Amex travel buy casts doubt on $1.1 billion loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group