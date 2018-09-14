Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hagens Berman Updates Investors in Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY) Concerning the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations and Recently Reported U.S. Law Enforcement Inquiry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP updates investors in Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY) concerning the firm’s investigation into possible disclosure violations.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Danske Bank ADRs between August 30, 2013 and September 13, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/DNKEY

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

DNKEY@hbsslaw.com.

On July 18, 2018, Danske stated it will forgo profits made from suspicious transactions in Estonia, driving the price of Danske ADRs down $1.43, or over 9%, to close at $13.81 that day.

When Reuters reported on September 4, 2018 that Danske handled up to $30 billion of Russian and ex-Soviet money via its Estonian branch in 2013 alone, the price of Danske ADRs fell about 6.5% to close at $13.73.

When the Wall Street Journal reported $150 billion that flowed through its Estonian outpost are being studied, Danske ADRs traded down over 5% to close at $13.65 on September 7, 2018.

Today, the WSJ reported the U.S. Justice Department, Treasury, and SEC are investigating the bank.  The price of Danske ADRs fell as much as 3%.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, Danske’s admitted insufficient controls, the compliance officer’s resignation, and the extent to which the Company may have reported illegally earned profits in several years’ of financial reports,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Danske Bank should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email DNKEY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pBP Buys 61% Participating Interest in Azerbaijan Project -Reuters
DJ
03:41pLEONARDO : MILITARY $759.95 Million Federal Contract Awarded to DRS Network & Imaging Systems
AQ
03:40pBelmont Village Aliso Viejo Opens Info Center as Construction on Senior Living Community Progresses
GL
03:38pSUN HYDRAULICS : New Sun Korea factory up and running
PU
03:36pBIG BOOM IN CONTENT MARKETING SOFTWARE MARKET 2025 : Hub Spot, I-on Interactive, TrackMaven, Scoop.it, proutLoud, Curata, Kapost, ScribbleLive
AQ
03:36pGildan listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index
GL
03:35pIsodiol International Inc. Appoints Patrick Ogle as Chief Operating Officer and as a member of its Board of Directors; Appoints Dr. David Putrino, Ph.D., to Medical Advisory Board
GL
03:34pPOPULAR, INC. : Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
BU
03:33pGlobal Intelligent Video Analytics Market 2017-2021 | Government Sector Dominates the Market | Technavio
BU
03:32pBUTLER NATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos says Trump should be 'glad' of media scrutiny
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Announces appointment of New Centrica Business Chief Executive
4Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player
5WTI : Oil Prices Rebound on Strong Global Demand

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.