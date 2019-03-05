Hagens Berman's Client and CFTC Whistleblower Receives $2 Million Award for Reporting Fraud under Dodd-Frank Act

Today, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
announced a $2 million whistleblower award given to an individual
anonymous whistleblower client represented by attorneys
at Hagens Berman.
The award recognizes the contribution of the whistleblower in providing
critical information through independent analysis of market data. Under
the CFTC’s Whistleblower Program created under Section 748 of the
Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the CFTC
can pay an award to one or more whistleblowers in an aggregate
amount between 10 and 30 percent of what the CFTC collects in monetary
sanctions imposed in a given case.
Read
the CFTC’s order.
“This award provided under the CFTC’s whistleblower program is a victory
both for our client and for would-be commodities whistleblowers
everywhere, showing the massive benefits whistleblowers stand to gain
from reporting futures and other commodities fraud,” said Shayne
Stevenson, partner and head of the whistleblower
practice at Hagens Berman. “We’re incredibly pleased to have
represented our client in this matter and to have been able to maximize
this claim both to the benefit of our client financially and in
protecting our client’s anonymity throughout. It’s also a reminder that
no whistleblower should risk sharing valuable information without
skilled representation.”
Hagens Berman’s whistleblower attorneys have successfully represented
multiple whistleblowers under both the CFTC
and the SEC’s
Dodd-Frank whistleblower programs. In one of the first SEC whistleblower
complaints filed under the new program, Hagens Berman’s whistleblower
attorneys represented Haim Bodek, a long-time client and leading
algorithmic trading expert, in his complaint against BATS Global Inc.
Hagens Berman’s case resulted in the largest
SEC fine ever imposed on a U.S. financial exchange. Hagens Berman
also represents several other whistleblowers under both agency programs.
“Today’s award illustrates two key aspects of our Whistleblower Program
— that an individual doesn’t have to be an insider to receive a
whistleblower award and the Commission can pay awards based on related
actions brought by other regulators,” said Christopher Ehrman, Director
of CFTC’s Whistleblower Office. “I expect more awards to be issued to
whistleblowers who provide our Enforcement Division with information
based on their expert analysis of market data and to whistleblowers
based on related actions.”
Since issuing its first award in 2014, through 2018, the CFTC has
awarded more than $85 million to whistleblowers. The Division of
Enforcement actions associated with those awards have resulted in
sanctions orders totaling more than $675 million.
