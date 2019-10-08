Haidilao International : ADOPTION OF SHARE AWARD SCHEME 0 10/08/2019 | 07:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. 海底撈國際控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 6862) ADOPTION OF SHARE AWARD SCHEME ADOPTION OF SHARE AWARD SCHEME The Board is pleased to announce that on October 8, 2019, the Company has adopted the Scheme to, among other things, recognize the contributions of the Eligible Persons. The Scheme will initially be valid and effective for a period of ten (10) years commencing on the Adoption Date. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Award Shares will be satisfied by (i) existing Shares to be acquired by the Trustee on the market, and/or (ii) new Shares to be allotted and issued to the Trustee. The total number of the Award Shares underlying all grants made pursuant to the Scheme shall not exceed five percent (5%) of the issued share capital of the Company as at the Adoption Date. The Scheme does not constitute a share option scheme pursuant to Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules. No shareholders' approval is required to adopt the Scheme. APPOINTMENT OF TRUSTEE The Board is pleased to announce that the Company will enter into the Trust Deed and appoint Computershare Hong Kong Trustees Limited as the trustee for the administration of the Scheme pursuant to the Scheme Rules. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after making all reasonable enquiries, the Trustee and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and are not connect person (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company. The Trustee will administer the Scheme in accordance with the Rules and the Trust Deed. - 1 - ADOPTION OF SHARE AWARD SCHEME The Board is pleased to announce that on October 8, 2019, the Company has adopted the Scheme to, among other things, recognize the contributions of the Eligible Persons in order to incentivize them to remain with the Group, and to motivate them to strive for the future development and expansion of the Group. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Award Shares will be satisfied by (i) existing Shares to be acquired by the Trustee on the market, and/or (ii) new Shares to be allotted and issued to the Trustee by the Company under the general or specific mandate sought from the shareholders of the Company in its general meeting. SUMMARY OF THE SCHEME Purpose of the Scheme

The purpose of the Scheme is recognizing the contributions by the Eligible Persons in order to incentivize them to remain with the Group, and to motivate them to strive for the future development and expansion of the Group. Administration of the Scheme

The Scheme shall be subject to the administration of the Board and the Trustee in accordance with the terms of the Scheme and, where applicable, Trust Deed. A decision of the Board or the committee of the Board or person(s) to which the Board has delegated its authority shall be final and binding on all persons affected thereby.

The Board has the power to administer the Scheme. The Board may delegate the authority to administer the Scheme to a committee of the Board or other person(s) as deemed appropriate. The Board or its delegate(s) may also appoint one or more administrators, who may be independent third-party contractors, to assist in the administration of the Scheme as they may think fit. The Board and the committee of the Board or person(s) to which the Board has delegated its authority, shall have the power from time to time to interpret the Scheme Rules and the terms of the Award granted under the Scheme. - 2 - Grant of Award

The Board may, from time to time, select any Eligible Person to be a Selected Participant and, subject to the Scheme Rules, grant an Award to such Selected Participant during the Award Period. In determining the Selected Participants, the Board or the committee of the Board or person(s) to which the Board has delegated its authority may take into consideration matters including the present and expected contribution of the relevant Selected Participant to the Group.

Where any grant of Award Shares is proposed to be made to any person who is a connected person of the Company within the meaning of the Listing Rules, the Company shall comply with such provisions of the Listing Rules as may be applicable unless otherwise exempted under the Listing Rules. Restrictions on Grant

No grant of Award Shares shall be made to any Selected Participant under the Scheme where any Director and/or such Selected Participant is in possession of unpublished inside information in relation to the Company or any of its subsidiaries or where dealings in Shares have been suspended or dealings in Shares by any Director are prohibited under any code or requirement of the Listing Rules or any applicable legal or regulatory requirement from time to time or where such grant of the Award Shares would result in a breach of the Scheme Limit (as defined below). Maximum Number of Shares to be Granted

The total number of the Award Shares underlying all grants made pursuant to the Scheme shall not exceed in total five per cent. (5%) (i.e. 265,000,000 Shares) of the Company's issued share capital as at the Adoption Date (the " Scheme Limit "). Satisfaction of Awards

The Company shall issue and allot Shares to the Trustee and/or transfer to the Trust the necessary funds and instruct the Trustee to acquire Shares through on-market transactions at the prevailing market price, so as to satisfy the Award. The Company shall not issue or allot Shares nor instruct the Trustee to acquire Shares through on-market transactions at the prevailing market price, where such action (as applicable) is prohibited under the Listing Rules, the SFO or other applicable laws from time to time. - 3 - Vesting of Award Shares

The Board or the committee of the Board or person(s) to which the Board delegated its authority may from time to time while the Scheme is in force and subject to all applicable laws, determine such vesting criteria and conditions or periods for the Award Shares to be vested hereunder. The Board or the committee of the Board or person(s) to which the Board delegated its authority may either direct and procure the Trustee to release from the Trust the Award Shares to the Selected Participants by transferring the number of Award Shares to the Selected Participants in such manner as determined by them from time to time; or (b) to the extent that, at the determination of the Board or its delegate(s), it is not practicable for the Selected Participant to receive the Award in Shares solely due to legal or regulatory restrictions with respect to the Selected Participant's ability to receive the Award in Shares or the Trustee's ability to give effect to any such transfer to the Selected Participant, the Board or its delegate(s) will direct and procure the Trustee to sell, on-market at the prevailing market price, the number of Award Shares so vested in respect of the Selected Participant and pay the Selected Participant the proceeds in cash arising from such sale based on the Actual Selling Price of such Award Shares. Voting Rights

Neither the Selected Participant nor the Trustee may exercise any of the voting rights in respect of any Award Shares that have not yet vested. Assignment of Award

Any Award granted under the Scheme but not yet vested are personal to the Selected Participant and cannot be assigned or transferred and no Selected Participant shall in any way sell, transfer, charge, mortgage, encumber or create any interest in favour of any other person over or in relation to any such Award, or enter into any agreement to do so. Alteration of the Scheme

Subject to the Scheme Limit and compliance of Scheme Rules, the Scheme may be altered or varied in any respect by a resolution of the Board, provided that no such alteration or variation will materially and adversely affect the subsisting rights of a Selected Participant. - 4 - 11. Duration and Termination Unless terminated earlier as determined by the Board, the Scheme shall be valid and effective for the Award Period (after which no further Awards will be granted), and thereafter for so long as there are any non-vested Award Shares granted hereunder prior to the expiration of the Scheme, in order to give effect to the vesting of such Award Shares or otherwise as may be required in accordance with the provisions of the Scheme Rules. Following the settlement, lapse, forfeiture or cancellation (as the case may be) of the last outstanding Award made or can be made under the Scheme, the Trustee shall sell all the Shares remaining in the Trust, if any, and remit all cash and net proceeds of such sale and other funds remaining in the Trust, after making appropriate deductions in respect of all disposal costs, expenses and other existing and future liabilities to the Company. LISTING RULES IMPLICATION The Scheme does not constitute a share option scheme pursuant to Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules and is a discretionary scheme of the Company. No shareholders' approval is required for the adoption of the Scheme. APPOINTMENT OF TRUSTEE The Board is pleased to announce that the Company will enter into the Trust Deed and appoint Computershare Hong Kong Trustees Limited as the trustee for the administration of the Scheme pursuant to the Scheme Rules. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after making all reasonable enquiries, the Trustee and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and are not connect persons (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company. The Trustee will administer the Scheme in accordance with the Scheme Rules and the Trust Deed. - 5 - DEFINITIONS In this announcement, the following expressions shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the following meanings: Term Definition "Actual Selling Price" the actual price at which the Award Shares are sold (net of brokerage, trading fee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, transaction levy of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and any other applicable costs) on vesting of an Award pursuant to the Scheme or in the case of a vesting when there is an event of change in control or privatisation of the Company pursuant to the Scheme Rules, the consideration receivable under the related scheme or offer "Adoption Date" October 8, 2019, being the date on which the Board approved the Scheme "Award" an award granted by the Board to a Selected Participant, which may vest in the form of Award Shares or the Actual Selling Price of the Award Shares in cash, as the Board may determine in accordance with the terms of the Scheme Rules "Award Period" the period commencing on the Adoption Date, and ending on the Business Day immediately prior to the 10th anniversary of the Adoption Date "Award Share(s)" the Shares granted to a Selected Participant in an Award "Board" the board of directors of the Company from time to time "Company" Haidilao International Holding Ltd. "Director(s)" director(s) of the Company - 6 - "Employee" any employee (whether full-time or part-time employee) of any members of the Group provided that the Grantee shall not cease to be an Employee in the case of (a) any leave of absence approved by the Company; or (b) transfer amongst the Company or any successor, and provided further that an Employee shall, for the avoidance of doubt, cease to be an Employee with effect from (and including) the date of termination of his employment "Eligible Person" any individual, being an Employee or a director of any member of the Group who the Board or its delegate(s) considers, in their sole discretion, to have contributed or will contribute to the Group; however, no individual who is resident in a place where the grant, acceptance or vesting of an Award pursuant to the Scheme is not permitted under the laws and regulations of such place or where, in the view of the Board or its delegate(s), compliance with applicable laws and regulations in such place makes it necessary or expedient to exclude such individual, shall be entitled to participate in the Scheme and such individual shall therefore be excluded from the term Eligible Person "Grant Date" the date on which the grant of an Award is made to a Selected Participant "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "on-market" the acquisition of Shares of the Company through one or more transactions through the facilities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in accordance with the Listing Rules and any other applicable laws and regulations - 7 - "PRC" the People's Republic of China (for the purpose of this announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan) "Scheme Rules" the rules of the Scheme as amended from time to time "Scheme" or "Share the share award scheme adopted by the Company in Award Scheme" accordance with the Scheme Rules on the Adoption Date; "Selected any Eligible Person approved for participation in the Participant(s)" Scheme and who has been granted any Award in accordance with the terms of the Scheme "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended from time to time "Shares" ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$0.000005 each in the share capital of the Company, or, if there has been a sub-division, consolidation, re-classification or re-construction of the share capital of the Company, shares forming part of the ordinary share capital of the Company of such other nominal amount as shall result from any such sub-division, consolidation, re-classification or re-construction "Trust" the trust constituted by the Trust Deed to service the Scheme "Trust Deed" the trust deed to be entered into between the Company and the Trustee (as may be restated, supplemented and amended from time to time) "Trustee" the trustee (which is independent of and not connected with the Company) to be appointed by the Company for the administration of the Scheme or any additional or replacement trustee(s) - 8 - "Vesting Date" the date or dates on which the Award (or part thereof) is to vest in the relevant Selected Participant "%" per cent. By order of the Board Haidilao International Holding Ltd. Zhang Yong Chairman Hong Kong, October 8, 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Yong as chairman and executive Director and Mr. Shi Yonghong, Mr. Shao Zhidong and Mr. Tong Xiaofeng as executive Directors, Ms. Shu Ping as non-executive Director, and Dr. Chua Sin Bin, Mr. Hee Theng Fong and Mr. Qi Daqing as independent non-executive Directors. - 9 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Haidilao International Holding Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 11:39:09 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 08:04a MOBILion Opens New Company Headquarters, Providing Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics Companies Access to Industry-Leading Technology BU 08:04a ACCURATE BACKGROUND : 's Bon Idziak Appointed as Chair of PBSA Board of Directors for 2019-2020 PR 08:04a DYNATRACE : expands Software Intelligence Platform with Digital Business Analytics BU 08:04a UNITEDHEALTH : Artificial Intelligence Adoption and Investments Growing Rapidly Among Health Industry Leaders BU 08:04a PLACE TECHNOLOGY : Announces Raising $3 Million In Funding BU 08:04a Prisma Health Partners With Contessa to Bring High-Quality Hospital-Level Care Into Patients' Homes BU 08:04a MONTANA MOLECULAR : Wins NIH HEAL Initiative Awards to Advance Preclinical Biological Assays for Innovation in Pain and Addiction BU 08:04a Hickory Farms Introduces Taste of California Collection GL 08:03a IIROC Trading Halt - SARG.P AQ 08:03a BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ