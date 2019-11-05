|
Haidilao International : INSIDE INFORMATION - MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION
11/05/2019 | 05:30am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.
海底撈國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6862)
INSIDE INFORMATION
MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING
IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
THE MOU
The Board is pleased to announce that on November 5, 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Sellers entered into the MOU in relation to the Possible Acquisition.
Pursuant to the MOU, (i) the Sellers have agreed to reorganize the Target Business and Target Assets in preparation for the Possible Acquisition and (ii) the Company has conditionally agreed to, by itself or through its subsidiary, acquire the controlling interest in the holding company of the Target Business and the Target Assets to be established during the Reorganization by way of equity interest transfer or capital contribution.
The Possible Acquisition is subject to, among others, further due diligence and negotiation concerning the entering into of the Formal Agreement. As at the date of this announcement, the terms and conditions of the Formal Agreement are yet to be finalized or agreed between the parties. As such, the Possible Acquisition may or may not proceed.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. The Company will make further announcement in respect of the Possible Acquisition as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
THE MOU
On November 5, 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Sellers entered into the MOU pursuant to which, (i) the Sellers have agreed to reorganize the Target Business and Target Assets in preparation for the Possible Acquisition and (ii) the Company has conditionally agreed to, by itself or through its subsidiary, acquire the controlling interest in the holding company of the Target Business and the Target Assets to be established during the Reorganization by way of equity interest transfer or capital contribution. Details of the MOU are set out below.
|
Date:
|
November 5, 2019
|
Parties:
|
(i)
|
the Company
|
|
(ii)
|
the Sellers
As at the date of this announcement, the Sellers are nine individuals in aggregate holding the entire equity interests of the companies that are currently operating the Target Business and holding the Target Assets. Each of the Sellers is an Independent Third Party.
Subject matter to be acquired
Subject to the parties entering into the Formal Agreement, the Company intends to acquire (by itself or through its subsidiary), the controlling interest in the holding company of the Target Business and Target Assets to be established during the Reorganization by way of equity interest transfer or capital contribution.
Consideration
The exact amount of the consideration, the manner and the method of payment of the consideration for the Possible Acquisition will be negotiated between the parties to the MOU based on the results of the due diligence being conducted by the Group.
Exclusivity Period
Pursuant to the terms of the MOU, the Sellers have agreed that, without the written consent from the Group, they will not and will procure the relevant parties of the Target Business and the Target Assets not to, directly or indirectly, for a period of six months from the date of the MOU, dispose of their interest in the Target Business and the Target Assets to or for such purpose, (i) solicit, initiate or encourage enquiries or offers from; (ii) initiate or continue negotiations or discussions with or furnish any information to; or (iii) enter into any agreement or statement of intent or understanding with, any person or entity other than the Group.
Due diligence
The Group shall conduct due diligence in respect of the Possible Acquisition and the Sellers shall undertake to assist in ensuring smooth proceeding of the due diligence.
Binding effect
Save for the provisions relating to exclusivity period, confidentiality and disputes resolution, the provisions of the MOU are not legally binding.
INFORMATION ON THE TARGET BUSINESS AND TARGET ASSETS
Shanghai Yuanshu Catering Management Co., Ltd. (上海緣澍餐飲管理有限公司) ("Shanghai Yuanshu") is a limited liability company established in the PRC on December 17, 2008. As of the date of this announcement, Shanghai Yuanshu operates nine Chinese food restaurants under the brand "Madam Zhu's Kitchen (漢舍中國菜)" in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou.
Hao Noodle & Tea LLC. ("Hao Noodle I") and Hao Noodle LLC. ("Hao Noodle II") are companies incorporated in the United States on January 8, 2014 and May 5, 2017 respectively. As of the date of this announcement, each of Hao Noodle I and Hao Noodle II operates one noodle restaurant under the brand "Hao Noodle" in New York.
Shanghai Haocui Catering Management Co., Ltd. (上海好萃餐飲管理有限公司) ("Hao Noodle III") is a limited liability company established in the PRC on August 21, 2018. As of the date of this announcement, Hao Noodle III operates one noodle restaurant under the brand "Hao Noodle" in Shanghai.
REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR ENTERING INTO THE MOU
Haidilao is a globally leading and fast-growing Chinese cuisine restaurant brand focusing on hot pot cuisine. As of June 30, 2019, the Group owned and operated 593 restaurants, which comprised 550 restaurants in the PRC, and 43 restaurants in Taiwan, Hong Kong and internationally in Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Canada and the United States.
The Directors believe that the Target Business is able to provide synergy to the Group's business, and it would be in line with the strategic direction and development plan for the Group. As part of the Group's overall growth strategy, it plans to pursue horizontal integration opportunities in acquisitions of high-quality assets to strengthen its market position and enhance its competitiveness. The Possible Acquisition, if materialized, will be a step taken by the Company to expand and diversify its business and activities.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the terms of the MOU are fair and reasonable and that the Possible Acquisition is in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
The Possible Acquisition is subject to, among others, further due diligence and negotiation concerning the entering into of the Formal Agreement. As at the date of this announcement, the terms and conditions of the Formal Agreement are yet to be finalized or agreed between the parties. As such, the Possible Acquisition may or may not proceed.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. The Company will make further announcement in respect of the Possible Acquisition as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the following meanings:
the board of Directors
Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (海底撈國際控股有限公司), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange
|
"Directors"
|
the director(s) of the Company
|
"Formal Agreement"
|
the formal agreement for the Possible Acquisition which may or may not
|
|
be entered into by the Company (or any of its subsidiaries) and the Sellers
|
"Group"
|
the Company and its subsidiaries
|
"Hong Kong"
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
|
"Independent Third
|
an individual(s) or a company(ies) who or which, to the best of the
|
Party(ies)"
|
Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable
|
|
enquiries, is(are) not a connected person of our Company within the
|
|
meaning of the Listing Rules
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
the Memorandum of Understanding dated November 5, 2019 entered into by the Company and the Sellers setting out the preliminary understanding for the Possible Acquisition
"Possible Acquisition" the possible acquisition of the controlling interest in the holding company of the Target Business and the Target Assets by way of equity interest transfer or capital contribution after the Reorganization by the Company or any of its subsidiaries contemplated under the MOU
"PRC"The People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan
"Reorganization"
"Sellers"
the reorganization to be undergone in relation to the Target Business and the Target Assets in preparation for the Possible Acquisition
All of the existing shareholders of the companies that are currently operating the Target Business and holding the Target Assets, each of them being an individual and an Independent Third Party
"Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Target Business" The catering business currently held by the Sellers under the brand "Madam Zhu's Kitchen (漢舍中國菜)" and "Hao Noodles"
"Target Assets" The operating assets currently held by the Sellers in relation to the Target Business
By order of the Board
Haidilao International Holding Ltd.
Zhang Yong
Chairman
Hong Kong, November 5, 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Yong as the Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Shi Yonghong, Mr. Shao Zhidong and Mr. Tong Xiaofeng as executive Directors, Ms. Shu Ping as the non-executive Director, and Dr. Chua Sin Bin, Mr. Hee Theng Fong and Mr. Qi Daqing as independent non-executive Directors.
Disclaimer
Haidilao International Holding Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:29:07 UTC
|
|