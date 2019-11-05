Haidilao International : INSIDE INFORMATION - MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.

海底撈國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6862)

INSIDE INFORMATION

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

THE MOU

The Board is pleased to announce that on November 5, 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Sellers entered into the MOU in relation to the Possible Acquisition.

Pursuant to the MOU, (i) the Sellers have agreed to reorganize the Target Business and Target Assets in preparation for the Possible Acquisition and (ii) the Company has conditionally agreed to, by itself or through its subsidiary, acquire the controlling interest in the holding company of the Target Business and the Target Assets to be established during the Reorganization by way of equity interest transfer or capital contribution.

The Possible Acquisition is subject to, among others, further due diligence and negotiation concerning the entering into of the Formal Agreement. As at the date of this announcement, the terms and conditions of the Formal Agreement are yet to be finalized or agreed between the parties. As such, the Possible Acquisition may or may not proceed.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. The Company will make further announcement in respect of the Possible Acquisition as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

