Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Completion of Share Purchase of Phase IV Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employees Stock Ownership Scheme

07/16/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Completion of Share Purchase of Phase IV Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employees Stock Ownership Scheme

16.07.2019 / 19:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on Completion of Share Purchase of Phase IV Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employees Stock Ownership Scheme

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 16 July 2019 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.) (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Completion of Share Purchase of Phase IV Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employees Stock Ownership Scheme.

As of 16 July 2019, the Asset Management Scheme has purchased 16,656,778 shares of the Company in total by way of the secondary markets, the average selling price was RMB16.23/share, the transaction amount was approximately RMB270,269,262.55, and the number of purchased shares accounted for 0.26% of the Company's total share capital.

As of the date of disclosure of this announcement, the Employees Stock Ownership Scheme has completed the purchase of shares of the Company, and the above-mentioned shares purchased shall be subject to a lock-up according to regulations, the lock-up period shall be 12 months from the date of disclosure of this announcement, i.e. from 17 July 2019 to 16 July 2020.

For further information, please see the Announcement on Completion of Share Purchase of Phase IV Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employees Stock Ownership Scheme published on the Company's website under http://www.haier.net/en/investor_relations/haier/gsgg/.

IR contact:
Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany
T: +49 6172 9454 143
F: +49 6172 9454 42143
M: +49 160 9469 3601
Email: y.sun@haier.de


16.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Phone: +49 6172 9454 143
Fax: +49 6172 9454 42143
E-mail: y.sun@haier.de
Internet: www.haier.net
ISIN: CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9 (A-share),
WKN: A2JM2W
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 842225

 
End of News DGAP News Service

842225  16.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=842225&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
