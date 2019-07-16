DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Completion of Share Purchase of Phase IV Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employees Stock Ownership Scheme



16.07.2019 / 19:06

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 16 July 2019 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.) (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Completion of Share Purchase of Phase IV Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employees Stock Ownership Scheme.

As of 16 July 2019, the Asset Management Scheme has purchased 16,656,778 shares of the Company in total by way of the secondary markets, the average selling price was RMB16.23/share, the transaction amount was approximately RMB270,269,262.55, and the number of purchased shares accounted for 0.26% of the Company's total share capital.

As of the date of disclosure of this announcement, the Employees Stock Ownership Scheme has completed the purchase of shares of the Company, and the above-mentioned shares purchased shall be subject to a lock-up according to regulations, the lock-up period shall be 12 months from the date of disclosure of this announcement, i.e. from 17 July 2019 to 16 July 2020.

For further information, please see the Announcement on Completion of Share Purchase of Phase IV Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employees Stock Ownership Scheme published on the Company's website under http://www.haier.net/en/investor_relations/haier/gsgg/.

