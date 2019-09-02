Log in
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Results of Conversion of Convertible Bonds and Changes in Share Capital

09/02/2019

DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Bond
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Results of Conversion of Convertible Bonds and Changes in Share Capital

02.09.2019
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on Results of Conversion of Convertible Bonds and Changes in Share Capital

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 2 September 2019 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.) (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Announcement on Results of Conversion of Convertible Bonds and Changes in Share Capital.

- Information on the conversion: As at 30 August 2019, a total amount of RMB907,000 of Haier Convertible Bonds have been converted into 62,330 shares of the Company, representing 0.001% of the total number of issued shares of the Company immediately before the conversion;

- Information on the outstanding convertible bonds: As at 30 August 2019, an amount of RMB3,006,578,000 of Haier Convertible Bonds remained outstanding, representing 99.970% of the total value of the issued Haier Convertible Bonds.

I. Listing of the Convertible Bonds

Approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2018] No.1912), the Company publicly issued 30,074,900 convertible corporate bonds at the par value of RMB100 each on 18 December 2018, and the total amount issued is RMB3,007.49 million. The convertible corporate bonds in this Issuance is preferentially placed to the original A shareholders whose names appear on the register of members at CSDC Shanghai Branch by the Issuer after the closing date of record, and the remainders after preferential placing to the original A shareholders (including the preferential placing abandoned by the original A shareholders) would be placed offline to institutional investors and offered online to social public investors through the SSE trading system. The Lead Main Underwriter and the Joint Main Underwriter shall carry out underwriting for the portion of the subscription amount less than RMB 3,007.49 million.

Agreed by SSE (Self-regulation Decision [2019] No.14), the Company's convertible corporate bonds of RMB3,007.49 million will be listed and trade on SSE from 18 January 2019. The bonds are referred to as "Haier Convertible Bonds" and the bond code is "110049".

According to the Prospectus of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. on Public Issuance of A-share Convertible Bonds, Haier Convertible Bond issued by the Company can be converted into A-shares of the Company from 25 June 2019. The conversion period commenced from 25 June 2019 to 17 December 2024, and the stock code is "190049". The initial conversion price was RMB14.55 per share, and the prevailing conversion price is RMB14.20 per share.

II. Information on Conversion of the Convertible Bonds

During the period from 1 August 2019 to 30 August 2019 (the last trading day in August), an amount of RMB64,000 of Haier Convertible Bonds were converted into 4,498 shares of the Company, representing 0.0001% of the total number of issued shares of the Company immediately before the conversion. As at 30 August 2019, a total amount of RMB907,000 of Haier Convertible Bonds have been converted into 62,330 shares of the Company, representing 0.001% of the total number of issued shares of the Company immediately before the conversion; an amount of RMB3,006,578,000 of Haier Convertible Bonds remained outstanding, representing 99.970% of the total value of the issued Haier Convertible Bonds.

III. Information on Changes in the Share Capital

Changes in the share capital of the Company immediately after the conversion of the Convertible Bonds are shown as follows:

Unit: shares

Stock Category Before the change
(31 July 2019)		 Conversion of the Convertible Bonds After the change
(31 August 2019)
Unrestricted tradable shares 6,368,474,532 4,498 6,368,479,030
A shares 6,097,460,559 4,498 6,097,465,057
Overseas listed foreign shares (D shares) 271,013,973 0 271,013,973
Total number of shares 6,368,474,532 4,498 6,368,479,030
 

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has developed three platforms - the cloud-based platform U+ Smart Life, which offers customers integrated smart home solutions, the smart manufacturing platform COSMOPlat, which enables customized mass production, and the online platform Shunguang, which facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR contact:
Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany
T: +49 6172 9454 143
F: +49 6172 9454 42143
M: +49 160 9469 3601
Email: y.sun@haier.de


02.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Phone: +49 6172 9454 143
Fax: +49 6172 9454 42143
E-mail: y.sun@haier.de
Internet: www.haier.net
ISIN: CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9 (A-share),
WKN: A2JM2W
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 867241

 
End of News DGAP News Service

867241  02.09.2019 



© EQS 2019
