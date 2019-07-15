DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Bond

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Results of Selling Back Haier Convertible Bonds and the Signing of the Tetragonal Supervision Agreement on Special-account Deposits for Raised Funds



Announcement on the Results of Selling Back Haier Convertible Bonds and the Signing of the Tetragonal Supervision Agreement on Special-account Deposits for Raised Funds

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 15 July 2019 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.) (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") published mandatory announcements in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Results of Selling Back Haier Convertible Bonds and the Signing of the Tetragonal Supervision Agreement on Special-account Deposits for Raised Funds.

For information, please see Announcement on the Results of Selling Back Haier Convertible Bonds and the Announcement on the Signing of the Tetragonal Supervision Agreement on Special-account Deposits for Raised Funds published on Company's website under

http://www.haier.net/en/investor_relations/haier/gsgg/.

IR contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de