Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Results of Selling Back Haier Convertible Bonds and the Signing of the Tetragonal Supervision Agreement on Special-account Deposits for Raised Funds

07/15/2019 | 08:15am EDT

DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Bond
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Results of Selling Back Haier Convertible Bonds and the Signing of the Tetragonal Supervision Agreement on Special-account Deposits for Raised Funds

15.07.2019 / 14:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Results of Selling Back Haier Convertible Bonds and the Signing of the Tetragonal Supervision Agreement on Special-account Deposits for Raised Funds

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 15 July 2019 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.) (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") published mandatory announcements in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Results of Selling Back Haier Convertible Bonds and the Signing of the Tetragonal Supervision Agreement on Special-account Deposits for Raised Funds.

For information, please see Announcement on the Results of Selling Back Haier Convertible Bonds and the Announcement on the Signing of the Tetragonal Supervision Agreement on Special-account Deposits for Raised Funds published on Company's website under
http://www.haier.net/en/investor_relations/haier/gsgg/.

IR contact:
Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany
T: +49 6172 9454 143
F: +49 6172 9454 42143
M: +49 160 9469 3601
Email: y.sun@haier.de


15.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Phone: +49 6172 9454 143
Fax: +49 6172 9454 42143
E-mail: y.sun@haier.de
Internet: www.haier.net
ISIN: CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9 (A-share),
WKN: A2JM2W
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 841277

 
End of News DGAP News Service

841277  15.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841277&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
