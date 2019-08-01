Log in
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/01/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.08.2019 / 18:25
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.07.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
6368474532


01.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: www.haier.net

 
End of News DGAP News Service

850711  01.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=850711&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
