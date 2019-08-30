DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Successful H1/2019 with growth in all divisions in domestic and foreign markets



30.08.2019 / 08:30

Successful H1/2019 with growth in all divisions in domestic and foreign markets



- Strong revenue growth of 9.4% to RMB 98.9 billion (H1/2018: RMB 90.5 billion)

- Net profit (attributable to owners of the parent company) up 7.6% to RMB 5.15 billion (H1/2018: RMB 4.78 billion)

- Focus on smart home solutions with rapid growth



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 30 August 2019 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.) (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") has recorded a successful first half of 2019.

In the first six months of 2019, the Company achieved an increase in revenues of 9.4% to RMB 98.9 billion (H1/2018: RMB 90.5 billion). Compared to the same period of the previous year, the largest growth was recorded in kitchen appliances (+23.6%) and washing machines (+22.9%). Refrigerators made the largest contribution to revenues with 29%, followed by washing machines with 21%. The lion's share of revenues was generated by the Group brands Haier (45%), General Electric Appliances (GEA, 36%) and Candy (6%), which was acquired in the past financial year. Net profit (attributable to owners of the parent company) increased by 7.6% to RMB 5.15 billion compared with the previous year.

Leading position in white goods remains stable - success indicators with new highs

With a view to Haier Smart Home's global market coverage, 53% of revenues was generated in China and 47% in the rest of the world. The share of revenues generated in overseas markets rose by 5 percentage points.

According to China Market Monitor Co., Ltd (CMM), Haier's market share in stationary and online retailing of refrigerators, washing machines, domestic air conditioners, water heaters and kitchen appliances in the Chinese market grew steadily. The Company further extended its lead in refrigerators and washing machines: The market share for stationary refrigerators was 3.1 times and online 2.0 times higher than that of the second-placed competitor, while the market share for stationary washing machines was 2.0 times and online 2.1 times higher than the second-placed competitor.

The Casarte brand continues to clearly lead the high-end market at the top position. As a technology leader, Casarte presented groundbreaking quality with the exclusive "complete and smart upgrade experience" for high-end users in the household appliance industry, combined with a high market share and high growth prospects. In the first half of 2019, Casarte's share of the household appliance market for refrigerators and washing machines for more than RMB 10,000 rose by 1.9 percentage points to 50.4%, or more than half of the total Chinese market.

Revenues in foreign markets grew by a total of 24%. On the American market, the share of revenues accounted for by household appliances rose by 2.3 percentage points to 59%; the European market accounted for 16% of foreign revenues. It is noteworthy that Haier refrigerators there gradually belong to the medium to upper brand segment. Haier's average product price is 1.35 times higher than the industry average. In line with the Company's strategy, Europe was already the largest foreign market after the USA following the acquisition of Candy. It is particularly pleasing that the European market recorded the largest growth of 22% in the reporting period.

Focus on smart home solutions

In the period under review, Haier Smart Home accelerated the sale of its smart home solutions and developed efficient retail systems taking into account growth drivers of future trends and industrial developments on the Internet of Things (IoT). Revenues of complete smart home solutions were the strongest growth driver, while registration and activation figures for intelligent home appliances also grew rapidly. Revenues with corresponding smart home systems increased by more than 50% in the first half of 2019.

Haier plans to further expand the Internet of Food (IoF) and the Internet of Clothing (IoC). This will make it possible to develop personalised, tailor-made and healthy nutrition plans based on user data. In addition, the IoF can provide reliable, traceable and trustworthy food. The encoding rules and specifications of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) labels for garments formulated for the IoC have been officially published as a national standard and were the world's first Internet of Clothing Standard approved by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

The Half-Year Report 2019 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. is available for download at http://www.haier.net/en/investor_relations/haier/gsgg/#Earnings_Report.





