Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hailan : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 10:48am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

Hailan Holdings Limited

海 藍 股 有 限 公

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2278)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of Hailan Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that, Mr. Chen Zhonghua (陳仲華) (''Mr. Chen'') has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 26 September 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Chen are set out as below:

Mr. Chen, aged 41, joined the Group as an executive president on 1 May 2019. Mr. Chen had over 20 years of experience in property development. He was a department manager and the director of Shenzhen Zhonghai Property Co., Ltd.* (圳中產有限公) from July 1999 to March 2010, the deputy general manager of Zhonghai Investment (Qingdao) Co., Ltd.* (海投資(青島)限公) from March 2010 to May 2013, the deputy general manager of the development management department of Zhonghai Property Group Co., Ltd.* (集團限公) from May 2013 to March 2014 and the general manager of Zhonghai Property (Zhengzhou) Co., Ltd.* ((鄭州)限公) from March 2014 to May 2016, whereas all of these companies are the subsidiaries of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') (stock code: 688). He was also the chief

operating officer of Shenzhen Dahai Zhidi Property Development and Management Co., Ltd.* (大海智房產開發運營管理有限公) from May 2016 to April 2019.

Mr. Chen obtained a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Southeast University, China in July 1999, a Master's degree in Engineering from the Harbin Institute of Technology in June 2010, and a Doctor of Management degree from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2017.

- 1 -

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement Mr. Chen does not hold any other position with the Company or other members of the Group, or any directorship in any other listed public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years or any other major appointment and professional qualification. He also has no other relationship with any Director, senior management of the Company, the substantial or controlling shareholder, nor any interest in the shares of the Company (as defined under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance).

A service contract has been entered into between Mr. Chen and the Company with effect from 26 September 2019 for a term of three years, subject to the retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company (''Articles of Association''), pursuant to which Mr. Chen shall be re-elected at the next general meeting of the Company under the requirements of the Articles of Association. Mr. Chen is entitled to a monthly salary of RMB153,847, which is determined by the Board based on the recommendation by the remuneration committee of the Company, with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the remuneration policy adopted by the Company as well as the prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware any other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Chen shall be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to

(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Chen for joining the Board.

By order of the Board

Hailan Holdings Limited

Chairperson

Zhou Li

The PRC, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Zhou Li, Mr. Chen Xiang, Ms. Fan Wenyi, Ms. Chan Si Yu and Mr. Chen Zhonghua; the non-executive Director is Ms. Yao Yu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Yong, Mr. E Junyu and Dr. Zhao Guoqing.

  • for identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hailan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 14:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aSECURIAN FINANCIAL : to Host Work|Life™ Exhibit for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
BU
11:13aApple supplier Japan Display loses out on Chinese funds, bailout at risk
RE
11:13aBIC : Expands Successful Writing Instrument Recycling Partnership with TerraCycle to Australia and New Zealand
PU
11:13aSTARTEK : is Aon's Best Employer in India for 2019
PU
11:12aFOX NATION : to Host Inaugural Patriot Awards Ceremony in St. Petersburg, Florida on November 6th
BU
11:11aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : appeals Oklahoma's $572M opioid ruling
AQ
11:10aPROPETRO DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In ProPetro Holding Corp. To Contact The Firm
NE
11:10aGREENLANE DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Greenlane Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
11:10aMACROGENICS DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In MacroGenics, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
11:10aVIEWRAY DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In ViewRay, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5China criticises new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group