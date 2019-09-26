Hailan : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

Hailan Holdings Limited

海 藍 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2278)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of Hailan Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that, Mr. Chen Zhonghua (陳仲華) (''Mr. Chen'') has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 26 September 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Chen are set out as below:

Mr. Chen, aged 41, joined the Group as an executive president on 1 May 2019. Mr. Chen had over 20 years of experience in property development. He was a department manager and the director of Shenzhen Zhonghai Property Co., Ltd.* (深圳中海地產有限公司) from July 1999 to March 2010, the deputy general manager of Zhonghai Investment (Qingdao) Co., Ltd.* (中海投資(青島)有限公司) from March 2010 to May 2013, the deputy general manager of the development management department of Zhonghai Property Group Co., Ltd.* (中海地產集團有限公司) from May 2013 to March 2014 and the general manager of Zhonghai Property (Zhengzhou) Co., Ltd.* (中海地產(鄭州)有限公司) from March 2014 to May 2016, whereas all of these companies are the subsidiaries of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') (stock code: 688). He was also the chief

operating officer of Shenzhen Dahai Zhidi Property Development and Management Co., Ltd.* (深圳大海智地房產開發運營管理有限公司) from May 2016 to April 2019.

Mr. Chen obtained a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Southeast University, China in July 1999, a Master's degree in Engineering from the Harbin Institute of Technology in June 2010, and a Doctor of Management degree from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2017.