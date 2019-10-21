Hailan : FULFILLMENT OF RESUMPTION GUIDANCE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

Hailan Holdings Limited

海 藍 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2278)

FULFILLMENT OF RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Hailan Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'').

FULFILLMENT OF RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 28 June 2019, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') issued a letter to the Company on 24 June 2019 which set out, among other things, the following resumption guidance (the ''Resumption Guidance'') for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange:

publish all outstanding financial results and address any audit modifications; and announce all material information for the shareholders and other investors of the Company to appraise its position.

In relation to the Resumption Guidance (a) above, the outstanding financial results include the annual results announcement and annual report of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 (''2018 Annual Results''), which were published on 19 September 2019 and 8 October 2019, and the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (''2019 Interim Results'') which was published on 18 October 2019, respectively.

As the 2018 Annual Results and the 2019 Interim Results have been published and all material information have been properly disclosed, the Company is pleased to announce that all of the Resumption Guidance have been fulfilled as at the date of this announcement.