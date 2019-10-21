Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hailan : FULFILLMENT OF RESUMPTION GUIDANCE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 12:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

Hailan Holdings Limited

海 藍 控 有 限

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2278)

FULFILLMENT OF RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Hailan Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'').

FULFILLMENT OF RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 28 June 2019, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') issued a letter to the Company on 24 June 2019 which set out, among other things, the following resumption guidance (the ''Resumption Guidance'') for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange:

  1. publish all outstanding financial results and address any audit modifications; and
  2. announce all material information for the shareholders and other investors of the Company to appraise its position.

In relation to the Resumption Guidance (a) above, the outstanding financial results include the annual results announcement and annual report of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 (''2018 Annual Results''), which were published on 19 September 2019 and 8 October 2019, and the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (''2019 Interim Results'') which was published on 18 October 2019, respectively.

As the 2018 Annual Results and the 2019 Interim Results have been published and all material information have been properly disclosed, the Company is pleased to announce that all of the Resumption Guidance have been fulfilled as at the date of this announcement.

- 1 -

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019. Application has been made to the Stock Exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. on 21 October 2019. Trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

By order of the Board

Hailan Holdings Limited

Chairperson

Zhou Li

The PRC, 21 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Zhou Li, Mr. Chen Xiang, Ms. Fan Wenyi, Ms. Chan Si Yu and Mr. Chen Zhonghua; the non-executive Director is Ms. Yao Yu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Yong, Mr. E Junyu and Dr. Zhao Guoqing.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hailan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 04:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21aXIAOMI : China's Xiaomi to launch 10 new 5G phones in 2020
AQ
01:21aRIGHTMOVE : Sellers' market as buyers keen despite Brexit
AQ
01:21aFERROVIAL : Climate group patron owns a stake in airport
AQ
01:12aGRAMEENPHONE : third quarter 2019 results
AQ
01:12aTHOMAS COOK : Auditor accused of conflict of interest over Thomas Cook work
AQ
01:12aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Wall St drags on Boeing and Chinese data
AQ
01:12aSNC LAVALIN : Temasek meets SNC-Lavalin for Atkins sale talks
AQ
01:11aFAGRON : Disclosure of received notifications
AQ
01:11aHOLOGIC : Expands Hysteroscopy Portfolio with Launch of Omni™ Lok Cervical Seal in U.S. and Canada PDF Format (opens in new window)
PU
01:11aPACE DEVELOPMENT PCL : Thailand's Pace Development Faces Loan Default
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
3Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion
4AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LIMITED : AFTERPAY TOUCH : Australia's Afterpay attempts to stem share slide as regulator..
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Martin Luther King's daughter tells Facebook disinformation helped kill civil rights lea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group