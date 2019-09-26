Hailan : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Hailan Holdings Limited

海 藍 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2278)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Hailan Holdings Limited are set out below:

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Zhou Li (Chief Executive Officer)

Executive Directors

Fan Wenyi

Chen Xiang

Chan Si Yu

Chen Zhonghua

Non-executive Director

Yao Yu

Independent non-executive Directors

Li Yong

E Junyu

Zhao Guoqing

There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Audit Nomination Remuneration Directors Committee Committee Committee Zhou Li C M Fan Wenyi Chen Xiang Chan Si Yu Chen Zhonghua Yao Yu Li Yong M M M E Junyu M M C Zhao Guoqing C M M

