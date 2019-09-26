Log in
Hailan : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

09/26/2019 | 10:53am EDT

Hailan Holdings Limited

海 藍 控 有 限

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2278)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Hailan Holdings Limited are set out below:

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Zhou Li (Chief Executive Officer)

Executive Directors

Fan Wenyi

Chen Xiang

Chan Si Yu

Chen Zhonghua

Non-executive Director

Yao Yu

Independent non-executive Directors

Li Yong

E Junyu

Zhao Guoqing

There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

Zhou Li

C

M

Fan Wenyi

Chen Xiang

Chan Si Yu

Chen Zhonghua

Yao Yu

Li Yong

M

M

M

E Junyu

M

M

C

Zhao Guoqing

C

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

Disclaimer

Hailan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 14:52:05 UTC
