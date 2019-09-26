Hailan : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Hailan Holdings Limited
海 藍 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2278)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Hailan Holdings Limited are set out below:
Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Zhou Li (Chief Executive Officer)
Executive Directors
Fan Wenyi
Chen Xiang
Chan Si Yu
Chen Zhonghua
Non-executive Director
Yao Yu
Independent non-executive Directors
Li Yong
E Junyu
Zhao Guoqing
There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Directors
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Zhou Li
|
|
C
|
M
|
Fan Wenyi
|
|
|
|
Chen Xiang
|
|
|
|
Chan Si Yu
|
|
|
|
Chen Zhonghua
|
|
|
|
Yao Yu
|
|
|
|
Li Yong
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
E Junyu
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
Zhao Guoqing
|
C
|
M
|
M
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees