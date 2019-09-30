Hailan : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

6. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

''THAT conditional upon the passing of the resolutions set out in items 4 and 5 of the notice convening this meeting (the ''Notice''), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 4 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the Directors pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the mandate referred to in resolution set out in item 5 of the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.''

By order of the Board

Hailan Holdings Limited

Chairperson

Zhou Li

The PRC, 30 September 2019

Notes: