Hailan : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
09/30/2019 | 12:23am EDT
Hailan Holdings Limited
海 藍 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 2278)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Hailan Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Room 2212, 22/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (the ''Annual General Meeting'') for the following purposes:
-
To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.
-
(a) To re-elect Ms. Zhou Li as an executive Director.
-
-
To re-elect Mr. Chen Zhonghua as an executive Director.
-
To re-elect Dr. Zhao Guoqing as an independent non-executive Director.
-
To authorise the board (the ''Board'') of Directors to fix the remuneration of the Directors.
-
To re-appoint Mazars CPA Limited as auditors of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.
-
To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
''THAT:
-
-
subject to paragraph (c) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers;
-
the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the Directors to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
-
the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to:
-
-
a Rights Issue (as defined below);
-
an issue of shares pursuant to the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any existing warrants, bonds, debentures, notes or other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares;
-
the exercise of options under a share option scheme of the Company; and
-
any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company,
shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be issued under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and
-
for the purposes of this resolution:
''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
-
-
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
-
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
-
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.
''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange).''
5. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
''THAT:
-
subject to paragraph (b) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the Directors to exercise during the Relevant Period (as defined below) all the powers of the Company to repurchase its shares in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations;
-
the total number of shares of the Company to be repurchased pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and
-
for the purposes of this resolution:
''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
-
-
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
-
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
-
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.''
6. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
''THAT conditional upon the passing of the resolutions set out in items 4 and 5 of the notice convening this meeting (the ''Notice''), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 4 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the Directors pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the mandate referred to in resolution set out in item 5 of the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.''
By order of the Board
Hailan Holdings Limited
Chairperson
Zhou Li
The PRC, 30 September 2019
Notes:
-
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the Annual General Meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. On a poll, votes may be given either personally or by proxy.
-
The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorized to sign the same.
-
To be valid, the instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the Board) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
-
No instrument appointing a proxy shall be valid after expiration of 12 months from the date named in it as the date of its execution, except at an adjourned meeting or on a poll demanded at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof in cases where the Annual General Meeting was originally held within 12 months from such date.
-
Where there are joint holders of any shares, any one of such joint holder may vote at the Annual General Meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Annual General Meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
-
Completion and delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting if the member so wish and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy should be deemed to be revoked.
-
The transfer books and register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 28 October 2019 to Thursday, 31 October 2019, both days inclusive, in order to determine the identity of the Shareholders who are entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting. All transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 25 October 2019.
-
Concerning Ordinary Resolution No. 2 above, each of Ms. Zhou Li, Mr. Chen Zhonghua and Dr. Zhao Guoqing is proposed to be re-elected as director of the Company. The biographical details of Ms. Zhou Li, Mr. Chen Zhonghua and Dr. Zhao Guoqing and their interests in the securities of the Company (if any) are set out in Appendix I to the circular of the Company dated 30 September 2019.
-
An explanatory statement containing the information necessary to enable the members to make an informed decision as to whether to vote for or against Ordinary Resolution No. 5 as set out in this notice is enclosed in Appendix II of the circular of the company dated 30 September 2019.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Zhou Li, Mr. Chen Xiang, Ms. Fan Wenyi, Ms. Chan Si Yu and Mr. Chen Zhonghua; the non-executive Director is Ms. Yao Yu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Yong, Mr. E Junyu and Dr. Zhao Guoqing.
