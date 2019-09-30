Hailan : PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 09/30/2019 | 12:18am EDT Send by mail :

Hailan Holdings Limited 海 藍 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2278) PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Hailan Holdings Limited to be held at Room 2212, 22/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 10 a.m. is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. If you attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting in person, the authority of your proxy will be revoked. 30 September 2019 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Appendix I - Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed to be Re-elected at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Appendix II - Explanatory Statement on the Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: ''Annual General Meeting'' the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Room 2212, 22/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 10 a.m. to consider and, if desirable, to approve the resolutions contained in the notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 14 to 18 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof ''Articles of Association'' the articles of association of the Company currently in force ''Board'' the board of Directors ''close associate(s)'' has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Company'' Hailan Holdings Limited (海藍控股有限公司), an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 31 August 2015 and the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange ''controlling shareholder(s)'' has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''core connected person(s)'' has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC ''Issue Mandate'' a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to allot, issue or deal with additional Shares of not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution contained in item 4 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on pages 14 to 16 of this circular ''Latest Practicable Date'' 27 September 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this circular ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''PRC'' or ''China'' the People's Republic of China ''Repurchase Mandate'' a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to repurchase Shares on the Stock Exchange of not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution contained in item 5 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on page 16 of this circular ''RMB'' Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC ''SFO'' the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ''Share(s)'' ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the issued capital of the Company ''Shareholder(s)'' holder(s) of Share(s) ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''substantial shareholder(s)'' has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Takeovers Code'' The Code on Takeovers and Mergers as amended from time to time ''%'' per cent - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Hailan Holdings Limited 海 藍 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2278) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Ms. Zhou Li (Chairperson) Estera Trust (Cayman) Limited Mr. Chen Zhonghua PO Box 1350 Ms. Fan Wenyi Clifton House Mr. Chen Xiang 75 Fort Street Ms. Chan Si Yu Grand Cayman KY1-1108 Non-executive Director: Cayman Islands Ms. Yao Yu Headquarters and Principal Place of Business in the People's Republic of China: Independent non-executive Directors: 2/F, No. 1 Building Hampton by Hilton Mr. Li Yong No. 169 Yu Lin Road Mr. E Junyu Tianya District Dr. Zhao Guoqing Sanya, the Hainan Province The PRC Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: Room 2212, 22/F The Center 99 Queen's Road Central Central Hong Kong 30 September 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir/Madam, PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide Shareholders with information in respect of certain resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions will be proposed for Shareholders to approve, among others, (i) the re-election of retiring Directors; (ii) the proposed granting of the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate; and (iii) the extension of the Issue Mandate to include Shares repurchased pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate. 2. RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS In accordance with Article 108(a) of the Articles of Association, Ms. Zhou Li and Mr. Chen Xiang shall retire from their office at the Annual General Meeting, being eligible, Ms. Zhou Li will offer herself for re-election at the Annual General Meeting while Mr. Chen Xiang will retire as executive Director after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting and will not offer himself for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. In accordance with Article 112 of the Articles of Association, Mr. Chen Zhonghua, Ms. Chan Si Yu and Dr. Zhao Guoqing, being appointed by the Board to fill a casual vacancy or as an additional Director shall hold office only until the first general meeting of the Company after their appointments. Mr. Chen Zhonghua and Dr. Zhao Guoqing will offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting while Ms. Chan Si Yu will retire as executive Director after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting and will not offer herself for reelection at the Annual General Meeting. Details of the retiring Directors who are proposed to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting are set out in Appendix I to this circular. 3. RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS Mazars CPA Limited will retire as the auditors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment. Upon the recommendation of the audit committee of the Company, the Board proposes to re-appoint Mazars CPA Limited as the auditors of the Company and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. 4. GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 27 June 2018, a general mandate was granted to the Directors to issue Shares. Such mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. In order to give the Company the flexibility to issue Shares if and when appropriate, an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to approve the granting of the Issue Mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares of not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution contained in item 4 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on pages 14 to 16 of this circular (i.e. a total of 60,000,000 Shares based on 300,000,000 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date and on the basis that such number of Shares in issue remains unchanged on the date of the Annual General Meeting). An ordinary resolution to extend the Issue Mandate by adding the number of Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate will also be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The Directors wish to state that they have no immediate plan to issue any new Shares pursuant to the Issue Mandate. 5. GENERAL MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 27 June 2018, a general mandate was granted to the Directors to repurchase Shares. Such mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. In order to give the Company the flexibility to repurchase Shares if and when appropriate, an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to approve the granting of the Repurchase Mandate to the Directors to repurchase Shares on the Stock Exchange of not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution contained in item 5 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on page 16 of this circular (i.e. a total of 30,000,000 Shares based on 300,000,000 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date and on the basis that such number of Shares in issue remains unchanged on the date of the Annual General Meeting). The Directors wish to state that they have no immediate plan to repurchase any Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 28 October 2019 to Thursday, 31 October 2019, both days inclusive, in order to determine the identity of the Shareholders who are entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules and the Articles of Association, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman of such meeting, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution relating purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. An announcement on the poll results will be published by the Company after the Annual General Meeting in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. To be valid, the form of proxy must be completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposited, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this circular and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement herein misleading. 8. RECOMMENDATION The Board considers that the proposed re-election of retiring Directors and granting of the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate and extension of the Issue Mandate are in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board Hailan Holdings Limited Zhou Li Chairperson - 6 - APPENDIX I DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The following are details of the Directors who will retire and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Ms. Zhou Li (''Ms. Zhou''), aged 37, was appointed as an executive Director on 12 April 2016, a member of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company on 22 June 2016. Ms. Zhou is also a director of Lian Yun Gang Long Ji Properties Limited* (連雲 港隆基置業有限公司) and the general manager of Sanya Hui Xin Trading Company Limited* (三亞惠新貿易有限公司), and the deputy general manager of Sanya Fenghuang Xincheng Industry Company Limited* (三亞鳳凰新城實業有限公司), Sanya Fenghuang Shuiyun Property Development Company Limited* (三亞鳳凰水韻房地產開發有限公司) and Hainan Nanhai Xiang Long Properties Development Limited* (海南南海翔龍房地產開發有限公司), all of which are subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Zhou attended a long-distance Graduate Training Program course of Masters of Business Administration at the Sino-Dutch International Business Center of Nanjing University from December 2005 to December 2008, and obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands in December 2008. She has been qualified as an engineer by the Nanjing Municipal Construction Engineering Intermediate Professional Technical Qualifications Social Assessment Committee (南京市建設工程中級專 業技術資格社會化評審委員會) in December 2010 and has been awarded the practicing qualification for professional construction engineering category by the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of Jiangsu Province since 2012. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Zhou was appointed as deputy manager in Chung Wai (Jiangsu) Decoration Park Project Company Limited* (中惠 (江蘇)裝飾園林工程有限公司) from March 2000 to September 2004. Ms. Zhou was the chairperson of Zhonghui Engineering Group* (中惠工程產業集團) between October 2004 to July 2007. A service contract was entered into between Ms. Zhou and the Company on 22 June 2016, pursuant to which she was appointed as an executive Director for a term of three years with effect from 15 July 2016. Ms. Zhou has entered into a new service contract with the Company for a term of three years with effect from 15 July 2019 and is currently entitled to a salary of RMB700,000 per annum from the Company. In addition, Ms. Zhou is entitled to a discretionary bonus from the Company subject to recommendation by the remuneration committee of the Company and approval by the Board. The emoluments of Ms. Zhou are determined by the remuneration committee of the Company with reference to market practice, her performance and contribution to the Group. Mr. Chen Zhonghua (''Mr. Chen''), aged 41, was appointed as an executive Director on September 2019. Mr. Chen has been the executive president ( 執行總裁 ) of the Group since May 2019. He had over 20 years of experience in property development. He was a department manager and the director of Shenzhen Zhonghai Property Co., Ltd.* ( 深圳中海地產 有限公司 ) from July 1999 to March 2010, the deputy general manager of Zhonghai Investment (Qingdao) Co., Ltd.* ( 中海投資 ( 青島 ) 有限公司 ) from March 2010 to May 2013, the deputy general manager of the development management department of Zhonghai Property Group Co., - 7 - APPENDIX I DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Ltd.* (中海地產集團有限公司) from May 2013 to March 2014 and the general manager of Zhonghai Property (Zhengzhou) Co., Ltd.* (中海地產(鄭州)有限公司) from March 2014 to May 2016, whereas all of these companies are the subsidiaries of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 688). He was also the chief operating officer of Shenzhen Dahai Zhidi Property Development and Management Co., Ltd.* (深圳大海智地房產開發運營管理有限公司) from May 2016 to April 2019. Mr. Chen obtained a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Southeast University, China in July 1999, a Master's degree in Engineering from the Harbin Institute of Technology in June 2010, and a Doctor of Management degree from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2017. A service contract was entered into between Mr. Chen and the Company on 26 September 2019, pursuant to which he was appointed as an executive Director for a term of three years with effect from 26 September 2019. Mr. Chen is currently entitled to a monthly salary of RMB153,847 from the Company. In addition, Mr. Chen is entitled to a discretionary bonus from the Company subject to recommendation by the remuneration committee of the Company and approval by the Board. The emoluments of Mr. Chen are determined by the remuneration committee of the Company with reference to market practice, his performance and contribution to the Group. INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Dr. Zhao Guoqing (''Dr. Zhao''), aged 39, was appointed as an independent non- executive director, the chairman of the audit committee, and a member of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company on 31 December 2018. Dr. Zhao is currently the national technical director and partner of Zhonghui Corporation* (中滙集團) and he has extensive working experience in tax in China. Dr. Zhao obtained his certified public accountant qualification in China. Dr. Zhao graduated from Yangzhou University with a bachelor's degree majoring in taxation in July 2002, obtained a master degree in business administration from Nanjing University in March 2012 and obtained a doctor degree in business administration from Nanjing University in December 2018. A letter of appointment has been entered into between Dr. Zhao and the Company with effect from 31 December 2018 for a term of three years, subject to the retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Articles of Association. Dr. Zhao is entitled to an annual salary of RMB200,000, which is determined by the Board based on the recommendation by the remuneration committee of the Company, with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the remuneration policy adopted by the Company as well as the prevailing market conditions. For identification purpose only - 8 - APPENDIX I DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OTHERS As at the Latest Practicable Date, each of the above Directors, save as disclosed herein, did not have any interest in the Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed herein, no Director holds any position with the Company or any other member of the Group, nor has any directorships in other listed companies in the past three years. In addition, save as disclosed therein, no Director has any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders or Controlling Shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed herein, there is no other matter relating to the above Directors that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information relating to the above Directors which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. - 9 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE This is an explanatory statement given to all Shareholders relating to a resolution to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting for approving the Repurchase Mandate. This explanatory statement contains all the information required pursuant to Rule 10.06(1)(b) and other relevant provisions of the Listing Rules which is set out as follows: 1. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 300,000,000 Shares. Subject to the passing of the ordinary resolution set out in item 5 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting in respect of the granting of the Repurchase Mandate and on the basis that no further Shares will be issued or repurchased following the Latest Practicable Date and prior to the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. being 300,000,000 Shares, the Directors would be authorized under the Repurchase Mandate to repurchase, during the period in which the Repurchase Mandate remains in force, a total of 30,000,000 Shares, representing 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of ordinary resolution in item 5 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting. 2. REASONS FOR SHARE REPURCHASE The Directors believe that the granting of the Repurchase Mandate is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Repurchases of Shares may, depending on the market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value per Share and/or earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such a repurchase will benefit the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. 3. FUNDING OF REPURCHASE The Company is empowered by its Articles of Association to repurchase its Shares. In repurchasing Shares, the Company may only apply funds legally available for such purpose in accordance with its Articles of Association, the laws of the Cayman Islands and/or any other applicable laws, as the case may be. 4. IMPACT OF REPURCHASE There might be a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company (as compared with the position disclosed in the audited financial statements contained in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018) in the event that the Repurchase Mandate was to be carried out in full at any time during the proposed repurchase period. However, the Directors do not intend to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Company or the gearing levels which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time appropriate for the Company. - 10 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE 5. MARKET PRICES OF SHARES The highest and lowest prices per Share at which Shares have traded on the Stock Exchange in each of the previous twelve months and up to the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Month Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2018 September 4.45 4.40 October 4.45 4.45 November 4.45 4.45 December 4.45 4.45 2019 January 4.45 4.45 February 4.58 4.45 March 4.58 4.18 April 4.18 4.18 May 4.18 4.18 June 4.18 4.18 July 4.18 4.18 August 4.18 4.18 September (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 4.18 4.18 6. GENERAL To the best of their knowledge and having made all reasonable enquiries, none of the Directors nor any of their respective close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) have any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company in the event that the granting of the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. The Company has not been notified by any core connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company that they have a present intention to sell any Shares to the Company, or that they have undertaken not to sell any Shares held by them to the Company in the event that the granting of the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange to exercise the power of the Company to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. 7. TAKEOVERS CODE If as a result of a repurchase of Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, a shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of Rule 32 of the Takeovers Code. As a result, a shareholder or a group of shareholders acting in concert (as that term is defined - 11 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE in the Takeovers Code), depending on the level of increase of the shareholder's interest, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the following Shareholders had interests representing 5% or more of the issued share capital of the Company: Approximate % of the total issued Shares as at the if Repurchase Number of Latest Mandate is Shares held/ Practicable exercised in Name Capacity/Nature interested Date full Zhong Jia (International) Investment Beneficial owner 224,325,000 74.78% 83.08% Construction Company Limited shares (中嘉(國際)投資建設有限公司) Mr. Yeung Man Interest of a 225,000,000 75% 83.33% controlled Shares corporation (Note 1) Ms. Zhou Li Interest of spouse 225,000,000 75% 83.33% (Note 2) Shares Notes: 225,000,000 shares of the Company are held by Zhong Jia (International) Investment Construction Company Limited and Zhong Ze (International) Investment Company Limited as to 224,325,000 shares and 675,000 shares, respectively. Mr. Yeung Man beneficially owns 100% of the issued share capital of Zhong Jia (International) Investment Construction Company Limited and Zhong Ze (International) Investment Company Limited and is deemed, or taken to be, interested in all the shares held by Zhong Jia (International) Investment Construction Company Limited and Zhong Ze (International) Investment Company Limited for the purposes of the SFO. Mr. Yeung Man is the sole director of Zhong Jia (International) Investment Construction Company Limited and Zhong Ze (International) Investment Company Limited. Mr. Yeung Man and Ms. Zhou Li have declared that they are cohabiting as spouse. Accordingly, Ms. Zhou Li is deemed, or taken to be, interested in the Shares in which Mr. Yeung is interested for the purpose of the SFO. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the total number of the issued shares of the Company was 300,000,000. - 12 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE In the event the Directors exercise in full the power to repurchase Shares which is proposed to be granted pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, the interests of each of the above Shareholders in the Company would be increased to approximately the percentages as set out opposite their respective names in the table above. On the basis of the aforesaid increase of shareholding held by the Shareholders set out above, the Directors are not aware of any consequences of such repurchases of Shares that would result in a Shareholder, or group of Shareholders acting in concert, becoming obliged to make a mandatory offer under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code if the Repurchase Mandate was exercised in full. As the exercise of the Repurchase Mandate in full would result in insufficient public float of the Company, the Directors have no intention to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such an extent that results in a public shareholding of less than the minimum public float requirement of 25% of the total number of issued Shares. 8. REPURCHASE OF SHARES MADE BY THE COMPANY The Company had not repurchased any Shares (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise) during the six months immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date. - 13 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Hailan Holdings Limited 海 藍 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2278) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Hailan Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Room 2212, 22/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 10 a.m. (the ''Annual General Meeting'') for the following purposes: To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the Company (the '' Directors '' ) and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018. (a) To re-elect Ms. Zhou Li as an executive Director. To re-elect Mr. Chen Zhonghua as an executive Director. To re-elect Dr. Zhao Guoqing as an independent non-executive Director. To authorise the board (the '' Board '' ) of Directors to fix the remuneration of the Directors. To re-appoint Mazars CPA Limited as auditors of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

'' THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers; the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the Directors to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; - 14 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as defined below); an issue of shares pursuant to the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any existing warrants, bonds, debentures, notes or other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares; the exercise of options under a share option scheme of the Company; and any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be issued under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and for the purposes of this resolution:

'' Relevant Period '' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting. - 15 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange).'' 5. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: ''THAT: subject to paragraph (b) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the Directors to exercise during the Relevant Period (as defined below) all the powers of the Company to repurchase its shares in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations; the total number of shares of the Company to be repurchased pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and for the purposes of this resolution:

'' Relevant Period '' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting. '' - 16 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 6. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: ''THAT conditional upon the passing of the resolutions set out in items 4 and 5 of the notice convening this meeting (the ''Notice''), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 4 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the Directors pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the mandate referred to in resolution set out in item 5 of the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.'' Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the Annual General Meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. On a poll, votes may be given either personally or by proxy. To be valid, the instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the Board) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the Company ' s branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen ' s Road East Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Where there are joint holders of any shares, any one of such joint holder may vote at the Annual General Meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Annual General Meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. The transfer books and register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 28 October 2019 to Thursday, 31 October 2019, both days inclusive, in order to determine the identity of the Shareholders who are entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting. All transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms must be lodged with the Company ' s branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 25 October 2019. Concerning Ordinary Resolution No. 2 above, each of Ms. Zhou Li, Mr. Chen Zhonghua and Dr. Zhao Guoqing is proposed to be re-elected as director of the Company. The biographical details of Ms. Zhou Li, Mr. Chen Zhonghua and Dr. Zhao Guoqing and their interests in the securities of the Company (if any) are set out in Appendix I to the circular of the Company dated 30 September 2019. An explanatory statement containing the information necessary to enable the members to make an informed decision as to whether to vote for or against Ordinary Resolution No. 5 as set out in this notice is enclosed in Appendix II of the circular of the company dated 30 September 2019. - 18 - Attachments Original document

