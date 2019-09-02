Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hailan : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN ZHANJIANG, THE PRC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 07:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

Hailan Holdings Limited

藍 控 股 限 公

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2278)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN

ZHANJIANG, THE PRC

Reference is made to the announcement of Hailan Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated

5 July 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the Land Acquisition. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless defined otherwise.

The Board would like to provide the following supplemental information in relation to the Announcement:

IMPLICATION OF THE LISTING RULES

The future use of the Land will be on the development, construction and sale of residential flats, which will be entirely disposed of and will not be retained for investment holding by the Company. The transactions contemplated under the Land Acquisition are of revenue nature in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and is excluded as a transaction under Rule 14.04(1)(g) of the Listing Rules.

Therefore, the Land Acquisition does not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and will not be subject to the requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

- 1 -

Save as disclosed herein, all other information in the Announcement remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Hailan Holdings Limited

Chairperson

Zhou Li

The PRC, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Zhou Li, Mr. Chen Xiang, Ms. Fan Wenyi and Ms. Chan Si Yu; the non-executive Director is Ms. Yao Yu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Yong, Mr. E Junyu and Dr. Zhao Guoqing.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hailan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 11:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30aSTAR PHARMACEUTICAL : Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offer - Dealings Disclosure
PU
07:30aASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : Supports First Telecom Banking Partnership in Croatia
PU
07:30aRICARDO : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07:30aCHINA AOYUAN : Inside information approval for the issue of domestic corporate bonds by the china securities regulatory commission
PU
07:30aRICARDO : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
07:30aENERGY EARTH PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as August 31, 2019
PU
07:30aACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining
PU
07:25aPOLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - easyHotel Plc
PU
07:25aIBERDROLA : and the Sustainable Excellence Club announce the 3rd International Energy Cooperation Awards
PU
07:25aGREENE KING : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Greene King plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
2Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Europe should ignore 'treacherous promises' of Facebook's Libra currency - ECB's Mersch
4DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group