Hailan : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN ZHANJIANG, THE PRC

Hailan Holdings Limited

海 藍 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2278)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN

ZHANJIANG, THE PRC

Reference is made to the announcement of Hailan Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated

5 July 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the Land Acquisition. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless defined otherwise.

The Board would like to provide the following supplemental information in relation to the Announcement:

IMPLICATION OF THE LISTING RULES

The future use of the Land will be on the development, construction and sale of residential flats, which will be entirely disposed of and will not be retained for investment holding by the Company. The transactions contemplated under the Land Acquisition are of revenue nature in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and is excluded as a transaction under Rule 14.04(1)(g) of the Listing Rules.

Therefore, the Land Acquisition does not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and will not be subject to the requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.