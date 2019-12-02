Hailiang International : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

APPOINTMENT OF MR. PANG KA FAI ANGUS ("MR PANG") AS THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE UNDER RULE 3.28 OF THE LISTING RULES
The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Pang has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company with effect from 2 December 2019. Mr. Pang meets the qualification requirements for company secretary under Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules.
Mr. Pang, aged 50, has 28 years of experience in financial management, corporate finance, corporate mergers, investor relationships and corporate secretarial work.
Mr. Pang holds a master's degree of Corporate Governance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, a bachelor degree of Business Administrative in Accounting from the Open University of Hong Kong, and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. He is also a member of the Regulatory Committee of the Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association.
Before joining the Company, Mr. Pang was the company secretary and Head of Investor Relation of SRE Group Limited (Stock Code: 1207), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from April 2016 to June 2019.
The Board announces that Mr. Pang has also been appointed as an authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules to fill the vacancy arising from the resignation of Ms. Ma with effect from 2 December 2019.
