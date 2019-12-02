Hailiang International : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAILIANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

海 亮 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2336)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

RESIGNATION OF MS. MA LINGYUN ("MS MA") AS THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Hailiang International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms. Ma has tendered her resignation as the company secretary and an authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 2 December 2019.

Ms. Ma has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Ma for her contributions towards the Company during her tenure of office.