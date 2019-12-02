Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

Hailiang International : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

12/02/2019 | 04:08am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAILIANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

海 亮 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2336)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

RESIGNATION OF MS. MA LINGYUN ("MS MA") AS THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Hailiang International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms. Ma has tendered her resignation as the company secretary and an authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 2 December 2019.

Ms. Ma has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Ma for her contributions towards the Company during her tenure of office.

1

APPOINTMENT OF MR. PANG KA FAI ANGUS ("MR PANG") AS THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE UNDER RULE 3.28 OF THE LISTING RULES

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Pang has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company with effect from 2 December 2019. Mr. Pang meets the qualification requirements for company secretary under Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules.

Mr. Pang, aged 50, has 28 years of experience in financial management, corporate finance, corporate mergers, investor relationships and corporate secretarial work.

Mr. Pang holds a master's degree of Corporate Governance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, a bachelor degree of Business Administrative in Accounting from the Open University of Hong Kong, and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. He is also a member of the Regulatory Committee of the Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association.

Before joining the Company, Mr. Pang was the company secretary and Head of Investor Relation of SRE Group Limited (Stock Code: 1207), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from April 2016 to June 2019.

The Board announces that Mr. Pang has also been appointed as an authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules to fill the vacancy arising from the resignation of Ms. Ma with effect from 2 December 2019.

By Order of the Board

Hailiang International Holdings Limited

Cao Jianguo曹建國

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Cao Jianguo (曹建國先生) (Chairman), Mr. Feng Luming (馮櫓銘先生)

(Chief Executive Officer) and Dr. Jin Xiaozheng (金曉錚博士) ; and five Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chang Tat Joel, Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang, Mr. Tsui Kun Lam Ivan, Dr. Chan Wing Mui Helen and Mr. Wang Cheung Yue.

2

Disclaimer

Hailiang International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 09:04:37 UTC
