Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hailstorm devastates hundreds of hectares of Bordeaux vines in SW France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

A violent hailstorm that hit the Bordeaux wine region last Friday has caused severe damage, with several hundred hectares of vines nearly destroyed, notably in the famous Saint-Emilion region, the local chamber of agriculture said on Tuesday.

This comes at a time when French wine makers are already suffering from a slowdown in consumption due to the closure of restaurants and bars worldwide in a bid to contain the new coronavirus, as well as from lower exports caused by extra U.S. tariffs on French wine since late last year.

"It was the last thing we needed," the chamber of agriculture of the Gironde region, which encompasses all Bordeaux vineyards, said in a statement.

"According to our first estimates, between 600 and 800 hectares of vines would be damaged by more than 80%," it said.

The storm caused damage in a South West-North-East corridor from the centre of the Entre-Deux Mers area to Saint-Emilion and Castillon up to the Dordogne region, the chamber said.

There are about 110,000 hectares of vines in the entire Bordeaux vineyard, the second-largest wine producing region in France after Languedoc Roussillon.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pIn Versailles, king of online retail Amazon fights unions backlash
RE
01:24pOil plunge due to fundamentals, not financial markets - CFTC chairman
RE
01:23pCITY OF CARIBOU ME : 2020 Brush Removal Program
PU
01:23pApr 21, 2020 Stocking your pandemic pantryMore
PU
01:20pTrump calls for U.S. oil industry bailout as prices plunge
RE
01:19pWall Street falls as U.S. crude crash adds to pandemic woes
RE
01:16pU.S. congressional leaders say near deal on more coronavirus funding
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13pEXPLAINER : What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent oil drops 25%, near two-decade lows on scant demand, storage
2PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
4DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group