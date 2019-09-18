Log in
Hainan Airlines : completes maiden voyage of Chengdu-Chicago service

09/18/2019

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At 9 pm on September 16 Beijing time, Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd.'s ("Hainan Airlines") flight HU705 took off from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, marking the start of the airline's second direct, non-stop service between mainland China and Chicago, following the initiation of non-stop service between Beijing and Chicago. It is also the third non-stop service between Chengdu and North America, following the roll out of the Chengdu-Los Angeles and the Chengdu-New York non-stop services.

Group photo of the crew on the maiden voyage of Hainan Airlines' Chengdu-Chicago service

The route, with two round trip flights weekly, will be serviced by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Business class will be equipped with 180-degree flatbed seats, BOSE noise cancelling headphones and luxury kits, while every seat on the aircraft is equipped with an exclusive  entertainment system. All passengers will be served with both Western and Oriental cuisines. Passengers can also use their portable electronic devices on board.

The airline now operates several routes with destinations in North America, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, Tijuana, Toronto and Vancouver, forming a comprehensive network with convenient connections to rapid transit and multimodal transportation at each destination, expanding the number of  travel choices for passengers en route to North America.

Hainan Airlines' Chengdu-Chicago Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Flight No.

Aircraft

Schedule

Departure City

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Arrival City

HU705

Boeing 787

Monday/Friday

Chengdu

  9:00 pm

10:10 pm

Chicago

HU706

Boeing 787

Tuesday/Saturday

Chicago

12:10 am

  4:10 am +1

Chengdu

Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.

Hainan Airlines Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hainan Airlines Co., LTD)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hainan-airlines-completes-maiden-voyage-of-chengdu-chicago-service-300921316.html

SOURCE Hainan Airlines


© PRNewswire 2019
