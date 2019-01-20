Log in
Hainan Airlines to Launch Non-Stop Vancouver-Shenzhen Service on January 28

01/20/2019 | 09:06pm EST

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines plans to formally launch non-stop service between Shenzhen and Vancouver on January 28, with two flights weekly, on Mondays and Fridays. The service will be the first non-stop international route connecting Shenzhen and a city in Canada. 

Hainan Airlines Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hainan Airlines Co., LTD)

A luxury Boeing 787-9 wide-body aircraft with a spacious and comfortable cabin layout will service the new routes. Business class will be equipped with reverse herringbone seating, while every seat on the aircraft comes wired with an exclusive on-demand entertainment system and every passenger will be served sumptuous offerings from both Western and Oriental cuisines. Passengers can also use their portable electronic devices on board.

Hainan Airlines now operates non-stop services between Shenzhen and Auckland, Brisbane, Brussels, Cairns, Madrid, Paris, Vienna and Zurich. The airline now operates 19 routes with destinations in North America including Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, San Jose, Seattle, Tijuana, Toronto and Vancouver, creating a rapid transit network complemented by easy transfer to intermodal forms of transportation.

Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Flight No.

Aircraft

Schedule

Departure City

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Arrival City

HU7959

Boeing 787

Every Monday / Friday

Shenzhen

12:20 pm

 8:50 am

Vancouver

HU7960

Boeing 787

Every Monday / Friday

Vancouver

10:50 am

 4:20 pm+1

Shenzhen

Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.

More information, please visit:
Official website: www.hnair.com or www.hainanairlines.com
Sina Weibo: https://www.weibo.com/hnair
WeChat: HNairlines

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hainan-airlines-to-launch-non-stop-vancouver-shenzhen-service-on-january-28-300781284.html

SOURCE Hainan Airlines Co., LTD


© PRNewswire 2019
