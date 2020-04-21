Hainesport Holding Forms Technical Rail Services (TRS) as a Cost-Effective Solution for the Transport of Waste Material: Neil Rogers Named President

Hainesport Holdings (HH), a holding company focused on the needs of companies involved with solid waste streams, has announced the formation of Technical Rail Services (TRS), a new waste by rail company designed to help companies find more cost-effective solutions for the transportation of solid waste streams.

Neil Rogers has been named president of Technical Rail Services, a waste by rail transportation company offering transportation and disposal services of construction and demolition debris, municipal solid waste, contaminated soil, and sewage sludge and other wastewater residuals. (Photo: Business Wire)

TRS was founded to be a more economical solution for the safe and secure transportation of construction and demolition debris (C&D), municipal solid waste (MSW), contaminated soil, and sewage sludge or other wastewater residuals.

“The cost of transporting and disposing of waste in the New York metropolitan area has increased so dramatically, that we wanted to offer an alternative for those looking for more cost-effective solutions. Moving waste by rail to a more distant location is an obvious answer,” said Darryl Caplan, HH’s founder and managing director. “The combined capabilities of TRS’s sister company, R&B Debris, with Technical Rail, will allow our customers to move product over any distance in any desired quantity – and probably at a lower cost.”

To ensure the right leadership for TRS and its collaboration with R&B, Neil Rogers has joined Technical Rail as president.

Before joining TRS, Rogers served as Director of Rail Operations for Epic, a Synagro Company, in Newark, NJ. It was at Epic where he directed all operations among the company’s NJDEP permitted intermodal facility in Newark and disposal facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada. He was also responsible for the management of an extensive rail and intermodal container fleet. Rogers has two decades of experience in the transportation by rail of ongoing waste streams, as well as other project-based movements.

“I’m excited and honored to join the Hainesport Holding team and establish TRS as a smarter solution for moving all types of waste by rail for disposal or beneficial reuse,” said Rogers. “This is an industry that is essential at all times, and not just in these challenging times in which we find ourselves, and if there’s a more efficient solution to be found, we’ll find it.”

TRS will operate from the Hainesport Holding office in Hainesport, NJ.

