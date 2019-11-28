Log in
Hair & Beauty Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals List: Best Dyson Supersonic & GHD Hair Straighteners & Flat Iron Deals Shared by Spending Lab

11/28/2019 | 02:21pm EST

Our experts round-up the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and GHD hair straightener deals of 2019

Looking for the best hair & beauty Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Spending Lab have identified the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday Dyson Supersonic and GHD hair dryer, straightener & flat iron deals for 2019. Find them listed below.

Best hair & beauty deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

There is a huge market for hair dryers, irons, and hair strengtheners. One of these best-selling brands include Dyson. The popular and sleek Supersonic Dryer is capable of producing high-speed jet of focused air for fast drying, precision styling and less heat damage. Another brand known for applying technology to beauty products is GHD. GHD’s hair straighteners and irons feature dual-zone technology and a 25 second heat-up time with a rounded barrel for effortless styling and long-lasting results.

How do Black Friday sales work? Black Friday shoppers enjoy discounts across a wide range of product categories. In their 2016 study, Profitero found that Walmart offered an average discount of 36.6% over Black Friday, with 39.3% average savings on electronics products.

As more shoppers shift towards making online purchases during Black Friday, top retailers have started to offer their best deals on their websites. Last year, a study by Deloitte reported that half of all surveyed shoppers favored online shopping over retail outlets (with only 36% answering otherwise).

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
