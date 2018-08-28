Hair Care Market in the US 2018-2022| High Demand for Natural and Organic Hair Care Products to Boost Growth| Technavio

The hair care market in the US is expected to post a CAGR of close to 2%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due
to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is product innovation and
product line extension leading to product premiumization. Manufacturers
of hair care products are focusing more on developing and launching new
and innovative products to meet consumers’ demand. The focus on product
premiumization and product line extension is increasing with consumers’
willingness to pay more for innovative products. Several players in the
market are also coming out with products that offer daytime smoothing
and overnight smoothing treatments. These products are free of sulfate,
phthalate, and paraben and protect against frizz and humidity. Thus,
with such innovative offerings, products are undergoing premiumization
which is driving the growth of the overall market.
This market research report on the hair
care market in the US 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for natural and
organic haircare products as one of the key emerging trends in the hair
care market in the US market:
Hair care market in the US: growing demand for
natural and organic haircare products
Natural and organic products do not contain chemicals that damage hair
or effect the overall health of users. The demand for plant-derived
colors is emerging in the hair care market and consumers have started
using natural and herbal hair coloring agents. As natural and herbal
hair color products are ammonia-free, they are less harmful compared to
their synthetic counterparts. Moreover, growing demand has encouraged
manufacturers to introduce plant-extracted colors which is expected to
drive the growth of the market.
“Offline and online channels are increasingly being leveraged to
engage and increase awareness about various products. The surge in
internet penetration globally and the success of social media sites has
helped vendors to promote their products at minimal costs. The use of
celebrity endorsements is growing rapidly in this intensely competitive
market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer
services and personal care.
Hair care market in the US: segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the hair care market in the US by
product (shampoo, hair color, conditioner, others).
The shampoo segment led the market in 2017 with a market share close to
35%, followed by the hair color and hair conditioner segments
respectively. However, during the forecast period, the hair color
segment is expected to show the highest growth.
