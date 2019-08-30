Haitong UniTrust International Leasing : NOMINATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

海通恆信國際租賃股份有限公司

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1905)

NOMINATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES

OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, on August 30, 2019, the Board has resolved and approved to nominate Ms. Ha Erman ("Ms. Ha") and Mr. Li Chuan ("Mr. Li") as Non-executive Directors of the Company. The appointments of Ms. Ha and Mr. Li as the Non-executive Directors of the Company shall be subject to the consideration and approval by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM").

Meanwhile, the Board recommends making corresponding amendment to the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") in light of the proposed appointment of new Directors. The proposed amendment to the Articles of Association is subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM, and it is proposed at the EGM to authorize the Board and the Board to then authorize the management of the Company to handle relevant approval, filing and registration with relevant regulatory authorities in respect of the amendment to the Articles of Association and to make wording adjustments and amendments to the Articles of Association according to the opinions of the relevant regulatory authorities.

For details relating to the time and arrangement of the EGM, please refer the circular to be issued by the Company in due course.

NOMINATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

In order to further enhance corporate governance and benefit from the extensive experience of the candidates in corporate governance, financial management, finance and economics, the Board has resolved and approved to nominate Ms. Ha and Mr. Li as the Non-executive Directors of the Company on August 30, 2019. The Nomination Committee of the Board has resolved and nominated Ms. Ha and Mr. Li as Non-executive Directors of the Company. Pursuant to the Articles of Association, the appointments of both Ms. Ha and Mr. Li shall be subject to the consideration and approval by the Shareholders at the EGM. For details relating to the time and arrangement of the EGM, please refer to the circular to be issued by the Company in due course.