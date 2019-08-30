|
Haitong UniTrust International Leasing : NOMINATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY
08/30/2019 | 09:22am EDT
海通恆信國際租賃股份有限公司
Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1905)
NOMINATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES
OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY
The board of directors (the "Board") of Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, on August 30, 2019, the Board has resolved and approved to nominate Ms. Ha Erman ("Ms. Ha") and Mr. Li Chuan ("Mr. Li") as Non-executive Directors of the Company. The appointments of Ms. Ha and Mr. Li as the Non-executive Directors of the Company shall be subject to the consideration and approval by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM").
Meanwhile, the Board recommends making corresponding amendment to the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") in light of the proposed appointment of new Directors. The proposed amendment to the Articles of Association is subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM, and it is proposed at the EGM to authorize the Board and the Board to then authorize the management of the Company to handle relevant approval, filing and registration with relevant regulatory authorities in respect of the amendment to the Articles of Association and to make wording adjustments and amendments to the Articles of Association according to the opinions of the relevant regulatory authorities.
For details relating to the time and arrangement of the EGM, please refer the circular to be issued by the Company in due course.
NOMINATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
In order to further enhance corporate governance and benefit from the extensive experience of the candidates in corporate governance, financial management, finance and economics, the Board has resolved and approved to nominate Ms. Ha and Mr. Li as the Non-executive Directors of the Company on August 30, 2019. The Nomination Committee of the Board has resolved and nominated Ms. Ha and Mr. Li as Non-executive Directors of the Company. Pursuant to the Articles of Association, the appointments of both Ms. Ha and Mr. Li shall be subject to the consideration and approval by the Shareholders at the EGM. For details relating to the time and arrangement of the EGM, please refer to the circular to be issued by the Company in due course.
The biographical details of Ms. Ha are set out below:
Ms. Ha Erman ( 哈爾曼 ), aged 44, served as a non-executive director of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601601) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 02601)) from June 2014 to June 2017; a non- executive director of Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600639)) from June 2015 to June 2016; the chairman of the board of directors of Shanghai Guosheng (Group) Estate Holding Co., Ltd. from October 2016 to December 2017. Ms. Ha has acted as a director of Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank since February 2017 and chairman of the board of directors of Guosheng Overseas Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited since December 2018.
Ms. Ha served as an assistant to the head of the Foreign Economic Commission of Xuhui District of Shanghai from October 2007 to April 2008; the deputy head of the Hunan Road Office of Xuhui District of Shanghai from April 2008 to March 2012; the deputy head of the Commission of Commerce of Xuhui District of Shanghai from March 2012 to August 2013; the head of Grain Bureau of Xuhui District of Shanghai from December 2012 to August 2013; the vice chairman of the board of directors of Shanghai State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd. from August 2013 to April 2015; the chairman of the board of directors of Shanghai International Group Assets Management Co., Ltd. from April 2015 to May 2016. She has acted as the vice president of Shanghai Guosheng (Group) Co., Ltd. since May 2016.
Ms. Ha obtained a bachelor's degree in science of industrial foreign trade and a master's degree in public administration from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in July 1998 and March 2005, respectively.
The biographical details of Mr. Li are set out below:
Mr. Li Chuan ( 李川 ), aged 37, has been a director of Shen Rong International Asset Management Co., Ltd. since October 2018, and a director of Shanghai Electric Insurance Limited since January 2019.
Mr. Li held various positions in the turbine factory of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Equipment Co., Ltd. from April 2008 to February 2014, including a staff member of the financial department from April 2008 to June 2011, an assistant to the manager of the financial department from June 2011 to December 2013, and the deputy manager of the financial department from December 2013 to February 2014. Mr. Li was the manager of the assets and financial department of Shanghai Heavy Machinery Plant Co., Ltd. from February 2014 to October 2015, the deputy general manager of Shanghai Electric Heavy Machinery Casting Forging Co., Ltd. from October 2015 to May 2018 and the deputy general manager and chief financial officer of Shanghai Electric Hongkong Co. Limited since May 2018.
Mr. Li obtained a bachelor's degree in energy and power engineering and a master's degree in management science and engineering (industrial engineering) from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in June 2005 and March 2008, respectively. Mr. Li was qualified as a senior economist by Shanghai Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau in February 2017.
Each of Ms. Ha and Mr. Li will enter into a service contract with the Company upon their appointments being approved by the Shareholders at the EGM. The terms of office of Ms. Ha and Mr. Li shall commence from the date of approval at the EGM of the Company and expire upon the expiry of the first session of the Board, which is May 23, 2020. According to the Articles of Association, Ms. Ha or Mr. Li may seek re-election after the expiration of their respective terms of office.
Ms. Ha and Mr. Li, as the Non-executive Directors of the Company, will not receive remuneration from the Company.
As far as the Directors of the Company are aware and save as disclosed in this announcement, Ms. Ha and Mr. Li did not hold any directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in the PRC, Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years, nor do they have any other relationship with any Director, supervisor, senior management or substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company, nor do they hold other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries. As of the date of this announcement and to the knowledge and belief of the Directors of the Company, Ms. Ha and Mr. Li do not have any interests in the shares of the Company or its associated companies within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong.
Save as disclosed above, there is no other information in relation to the appointments of Ms. Ha and Mr. Li that shall be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set out in Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, nor any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company.
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Given the proposed appointment of new Non-executive Directors as detailed above, the Board recommends making corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association.
Details of amendment to the Articles of Association are as follows:
|
Current Article
|
Amended Article
|
|
|
Article 95 The Company shall have a board
|
Article 95 The Company shall have a board
|
of directors which shall consist of nine (9)
|
of directors which shall consist of nine (9) to
|
directors, not less than half (1/2) of whom shall
|
nineteen (19) directors, not less than half (1/2)
|
be external directors and four (4) of whom shall
|
of whom shall be external directors and not
|
be independent directors.
|
less than one-third (1/3) of whom shall be
|
|
independent directors.
|
The board of directors shall have one (1)
|
The board of directors shall have one (1)
|
chairman, who shall be elected and removed by
|
chairman, who shall be elected and removed by
|
a majority of all of the directors. The term of
|
a majority of all of the directors. The term of
|
office of the chairman shall be three (3) years
|
office of the chairman shall be three (3) years
|
and may be renewable upon re-election.
|
and may be renewable upon re-election.
|
In accordance with the requirements under the
|
In accordance with the requirements under the
|
laws, administrative regulations or the relevant
|
laws, administrative regulations or the relevant
|
regulatory authorities, or the needs of the
|
regulatory authorities, or the needs of the
|
Company, the board of directors may establish
|
Company, the board of directors may establish
|
special committees.
|
special committees.
|
|
Save for the above amendment, other articles of the Articles of Association will remain unchanged. The proposed amendment to the Articles of Association is subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM, and it is proposed at the EGM to authorize the Board and the Board to then authorize the management of the Company to handle relevant approval, filing and registration with relevant regulatory authorities in respect of the amendment to the Articles of Association and to make wording adjustments and amendments to the Articles of Association according to the opinions of the relevant regulatory authorities. For details relating to the time and arrangement of the EGM, please refer to the circular to be issued by the Company in due course.
By order of the Board
Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co., Ltd.
REN Peng
Chairman
Shanghai, the PRC
August 30, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. REN Peng as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. DING Xueqing and Ms. ZHOU Jianli as Executive Directors; Mr. WU Shukun and Mr. ZHANG Shaohua as Non- executive Directors; Mr. JIANG Yulin, Mr. YO Shin, Mr. ZENG Qingsheng and Mr. WU Yat Wai as Independent Non-executive Directors.
|
|