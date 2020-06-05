Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Half of German companies postponed investments in May - Ifo survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 01:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

Half of companies in Germany postponed investments in May while 28% cancelled investment projects completely as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll, a survey by economic institute Ifo showed on Friday.

That compared with 46% and 22% respectively in April. Manufacturing companies were particularly affected, with 64% postponing projects in May.

"These are worrying figures for the long-term development of the economy," said Klaus Wohlrabe, Ifo's head of surveys.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41aExpecting a spike in bitcoin? Investors say it may take time
RE
01:32aHalf of German companies postponed investments in May - Ifo survey
RE
01:24aSingapore retail sales post record 40.5% fall in April during COVID-19 lockdown
RE
01:21aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Vice-premier urges preparations for 2020 trade fair
PU
01:17aTaiwan massage parlour struggles as coronavirus cripples tourism
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:11aBANK OF JAPAN : Consumption Activity Index
PU
01:11aBANK OF JAPAN : Revision of the Consumption Activity Index
PU
01:08aSingapore bank deposits jump as Hong Kong, virus sow uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Slack revenue growth fails to impress, shares ta..
5NASDAQ : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group