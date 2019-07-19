Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Half-yearly Report of Amplitude Surgical Liquidity Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract allocated to ODDO BHF relating to the shares of AMPLITUDE SURGICAL (Paris:AMPLI) (FR0012789667) the following means appeared in the liquidity account, on 30 June 2019:

- Number of shares: 83,170
- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €69,784.64

During the first half of 2019, the share trading volume has been as follows:

  • 183,856 shares purchased representing 462 transactions for a traded buying volume amounted to 527,248.22 €
  • 159,629 shares sold representing 358 transactions for a traded selling volume amounted to 463,827.87 €

In the report at 31 December 2018, the liquidity account stood as follows:

- Number of shares: 75,320
- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €89,951.89

Next financial press release

2018-19 annual sales, on Thursday July 25, 2019, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2018, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 428 employees and recorded sales of over 100 million euros.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:52pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:52pSmithfield Foods Donates Land for Newly Opened Public Boat Ramp on the Pagan River in Smithfield, Virginia
GL
12:49pFLOWSERVE : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
12:47pTUFIN : Named Winner in the 15th Annual Info Security PG's 2019 Global Excellence Awards®
BU
12:46pNTS Built World's Largest High-Force Vibration Facility to Support the Apollo 11 Mission
BU
12:45pELLINIKI TECHNODOMIKI ANEMOS : Decision approving the EL.TECH. ANEMOS – ELLAKTOR merger – Cessation of shares trading
PU
12:45pSDL : When Just “Vanilla" Content Won't Do
PU
12:45pPTC : Need a New Summer Book? Our 3 Picks on Education & Industry
PU
12:45pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc.
BU
12:43pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
4PPG INDUSTRIES : PPG INDUSTRIES : Car-Maker Weakness Hurts PPG Sales
5F-SECURE OYJ : F SECURE OYJ : Secure Hal Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group