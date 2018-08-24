Halifax Regional Municipality : Chebucto Road & Herring Cove Road - Asphalt Repairs

Attention motorists and pedestrians, Halifax Water will be undertaking asphalt repairs Saturday, August 25th on Chebucto Road and Herring Cove Road.

This work will be as follows:

Chebucto Road at Philip Street, 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Lane drop in effect in work zone. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained. Herring Cove Road near the intersection of Windmere Road, 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Lane drop in effect in work zone. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

The sidewalks in the work zones will remain open.

Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site to ensure smooth traffic flow around the work zone. On-site personnel will also maintain communication with local residents and businesses to help minimize disruption. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes. Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

There will be no loss of water, wastewater or stormwater services.

We apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure improvement work may cause.

