Halifax Regional Municipality : Fairview Area Road Closures for Wastewater System Maintenance

08/25/2018 | 01:22am CEST

Attention motorists and pedestrians, Insituform Technologies, on behalf of Halifax Water, will be undertaking wastewater (sewer) system maintenance Tuesday, August 28th, Friday, August 31st and Tuesday September 4th in the Fairview area of Halifax.

This work will require the closure of the following roads:

1) Rufus Ave. between Dutch Village Rd. and Birch St. from 7am to 10am, Aug 28th

2) Frederick Ave. between Dutch Village Rd and Alex St. from 10am to 1pm, Aug 28th

3) Central Ave. between Dutch Village Rd. and Cross St. from 1pm to 4pm, Aug 28th

4) Birch St. between Ashdale Ave. and Main Ave. from 4pm to 7pm, Aug 28th

5) Rosedale Ave. between Dutch Village Rd. and Alex St. 7am to 7pm, Aug 31st

6) Rosedale Ave. between Dutch Village Rd. and Alex St. 7am to 10am, Sept 4th

There will be local traffic only access in the work zones. Pedestrian access will be maintained. There will be no loss of water, wastewater or stormwater service.

Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site to ensure smooth traffic flow around the work zones. On-site personnel will also maintain communication with local residents and businesses to help minimize disruption. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

We apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure improvement work may cause.

For more information on Halifax Water please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit us on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook or call our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.

Disclaimer

Halifax Regional Municipality published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 23:21:03 UTC
