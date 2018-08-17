Halifax Regional Municipality : Quinpool Road Lane Closure - Wastewater System Maintenance

Attention motorists and pedestrians, Empipe on behalf of Halifax Water, will be undertaking wastewater (sewer) system maintenance Sunday, August 19th on Quinpool Road as part of the Northwest Arm Trunk Sewer Replacement Project.

This work will require the closure of the outbound curb lane of Quinpool Road from MacDonald Street to the Armdale Roundabout from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM Sunday, August 19th (see attached work zone map). The sidewalks in the work zone will remain open.

Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site to ensure smooth traffic flow around the work zone. On-site personnel will also maintain communication with local residents and businesses to help minimize disruption. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes. Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

There will be no loss of water, wastewater or stormwater services.

We apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure improvement work may cause.

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit us on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook or call our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.