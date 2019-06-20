Hall Benefits Law : Promotes Deborah Andrews to Managing Attorney

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique ERISA and employee benefits law firm Hall Benefits Law has promoted attorney Deborah Andrews to the position of Managing Attorney. In her new role, Ms. Andrews handles a significant portion of the provision, delegation, and review of legal services, and she is responsible for the day-to-day supervision and training of the legal team. She works with the Firm Manager to ensure smooth day-to-day operation of the Firm and reports directly to the Owner.

Ms. Andrews joined the Firm in January of 2018 as Senior Legal Compliance Counsel, and she quickly proved herself to be an efficient, accurate, and effective source of counsel to the Firm's clients in each of the disciplines for which they seek counsel.

"Deborah has been an integral part of our continued growth over the last year and a half, and we are thrilled to promote her to this critical position within the Firm," said David Hall, Firm Manager of Hall Benefits Law.

Over the years, Ms. Andrews' practice of law has encompassed a broad range of complex tax matters. She is a Certified Public Accountant (certified to practice in North Carolina), and she regularly advises individuals, businesses, and tax-exempt entities on various issues related to transactional matters, tax planning, executive compensation, employee benefits, and tax reporting. In addition, Ms. Andrews has represented clients in tax controversies with federal and state taxing authorities. She has lectured and written articles on topics such as deferred compensation, choice of entity, and joint ventures. Prior to practicing law at her previous firm, she worked with an international company and a Big 5 accounting firm.

Ms. Andrews received her L.L.M. in Taxation from the Georgetown University Law Center in 2003, a J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law in 1997, and her B.A. (with honors) from North Carolina State University in 1989.

About Hall Benefits Law

HBL is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm comprised of passionate attorneys providing proactive counsel to business clients and who are dedicated to our mission: To provide comprehensive, personalized, and practical ERISA and employee benefits legal solutions that exceed client expectations. HBL leadership believes that strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth. HBL offers employers across the country comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in mergers and acquisitions, Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, healthcare reform, and retirement plans. Hall Benefits Law's legal team counsels a wide spectrum of clients including small, mid-sized, and large companies, 401(k) investment advisors, health insurance brokers, accountants, attorneys, and HR consultants. In 2018, the Law Firm 500 ranked Hall Benefits Law number two on its third annual honorees list with 1556% top line revenue growth from 2014 to 2017, and the Firm was the fastest-growing ERISA Firm in the United States during that same four-year period.

