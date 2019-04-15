Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hallador Energy Company : Declares Quarterly Dividend and First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 07:54pm EDT

DENVER, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) –The board of directors of Hallador Energy Company today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.04 per share.  The dividend is payable on Friday, May 17, 2019, to shareholders of record as of Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Hallador plans to release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, May 6, 2019.  Management will discuss these results during an investor call on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under Webcasts and available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657

Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG Call

Conference replay through Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658

Replay Access Code:  10130749

The Form 10-Q will be available on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under "SEC Filings" on the Financial Information tab.

Hallador is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry.  To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

HALLADOR LOGO (PRNewsfoto/Hallador Energy)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hallador-energy-company-declares-quarterly-dividend-and-first-quarter-2019-earnings-call-300832457.html

SOURCE Hallador Energy Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:58pHulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billion
RE
08:53pTERRY GOU : Foxconn says Gou will remain chairman, to withdraw from daily operations
RE
08:48pOIL SEARCH : First Quarter Report for the period ended 31 March 2019
PU
08:43pPG&E : California regulators question PG&E's vow to improve safety
AQ
08:43pNTT DOCOMO : Tokyo stocks nudge up at open, communications firms gain
AQ
08:43pOregon Pacific Bank Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
08:42pAgeless in Japan - Suntory sells 'world whisky' blend as premium tipple
RE
08:38pSANTOS : Successful Corvus-2 appraisal well discovers significant offshore resource
PU
08:37pAFCON : Salah's wonder goal has a hint of King Peter's genius
AQ
08:37pTRANSALTA : Updates Shareholders on Hearing Process
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About