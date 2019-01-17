Hallador Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 4th Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter 2019 of $.04 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, February 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Hallador plans to release its 4th quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Form 10-K after the markets close on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Management will discuss these results during an investor call on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under Webcasts and available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657

Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG call

Conference replay through Monday, March 18, 2019

Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658

Replay Access Code: 10127968

Hallador is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

