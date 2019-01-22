Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Halliburton profit beats on international demand, North America lags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 07:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil production equipment is seen in a Halliburton yard in Williston

(Reuters) - Halliburton Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as higher demand for its oilfield services in international markets offset a slowdown in North America.

Clients in North America, Halliburton's biggest market by revenue, began pulling back on some drilling services last year amid transportation bottlenecks in the largest U.S. production region and after oil prices slid sharply in the fourth quarter.

An oil glut and concerns about a global economic slowdown have pushed U.S. crude down about 30 percent since their October high to around $53 a barrel.

Houston-based Halliburton said revenue from North America fell about 2 percent to $3.3 billion from a year earlier and dropped 11 percent from the third quarter.

International revenue rose to $2.6 billion from $2.5 billion from a year earlier. It rose 7 percent from the third quarter.

"In North America, the demand for completions services decreased during the fourth quarter, leading to lower pricing for hydraulic fracturing services," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in a statement.

The number of active hydraulic fracturing fleets in the Permian basin fell to 140 in January, versus 192 in June of 2018, a 27 percent decline, according to data from consultancy Primary Vision.

Miller said the company would "dramatically respond" to the changing market and reduce capital spending. Shares of rival Schlumberger rose sharply last week after it said it would spend less in 2019.

Halliburton's international business "continues to show signs of a steady recovery," Miller added. The company saw an increase in demand for services in Argentina, which help offset some lower activity in North America.

Shares of Halliburton were down 1.5 percent at $31.76 before the opening bell on Wall Street on Tuesday.

The company said net income attributable to the company was $664 million, or 76 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $824 million or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 41 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 37 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Fourth-quarter revenue was largely flat at $5.94 billion.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)

By John Benny and Liz Hampton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 4.37% 32.25 Delayed Quote.21.33%
SCHLUMBERGER NV 8.12% 44.73 Delayed Quote.23.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:09aCOMMERZBANK : #19-173 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
08:09aPROLOGIS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:09aSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : named one of the Most Sustainable Corporations in the World for tenth year in a row
AQ
08:09aPQ Bypass Announces Appointment of Stanton J. Rowe to Board of Directors
BU
08:09aFLIR : Launches Scion Thermal Monocular for Public Safety Professionals
BU
08:09aHOMESTREET, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:09aTEK LEADERS : Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Entrepreneur360 List
BU
08:09aLabConnect Announces Global Sample Processing Network
BU
08:09aSSID Hopping Included in NetBeez 1.5 Release to Increase WiFi Monitoring Capabilities
GL
08:08aARES DYNAMIC CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND : Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UBS GROUP : UBS : sees bumpy road ahead after fourth quarter profit miss
2LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
5EASYJET : EASYJET : Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly 15 million pounds

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.