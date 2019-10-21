Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Halliburton profit falls 32% on weak North America drilling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 07:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Oil production equipment is seen in a Halliburton yard in Williston

(Reuters) - Halliburton Co reported a 32% slump in quarterly profit on Monday, hit by weak demand for its services and equipment from oil and gas producers in North America, its biggest market.

Revenue from North America fell 21% in the third quarter, primarily due to lower activity and pricing in pressure pumping.

Halliburton and its rivals are battling reduced spending by oil and gas producers as investors push for higher returns rather than growth in a weak oil price environment.

Larger rival Schlumberger said on Friday it had recorded a $1.58 billion goodwill impairment charge related to its pressure pumping business in North America.

Net profit attributable to Halliburton fell to $295 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $435 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had on average estimated 34 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue fell 10% to $5.55 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $5.80 billion.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HALLIBURTON COMPANY -0.43% 18.43 Delayed Quote.-30.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:31aMINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Russian Defence Minister speaks at the plenary meeting of the IX Beijing Xiangshan Forum
PU
07:30aCurrency risks? U.S. corporates yawn
RE
07:30aHopes for progress in trade war and Brexit buoy stocks
RE
07:30aWarburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger Hong Kong IPO of up to $1.45 billion
RE
07:29aEU revises up German 2018 budget surplus, next year's easing seen small
RE
07:26aIPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL : Lots to Grow on Allotments
PU
07:25aDollar downbeat as Brexit optimism lifts pound and euro
RE
07:23aDollar downbeat as Brexit optimism lifts pound and euro
RE
07:18aBillion-dollar lawsuits accuse drugmakers, distributors of fueling U.S. opioid crisis
RE
07:16aONS OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS : What can your website and managers tell you about the potential success of your business?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
3Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Nicholas Candy's firm mulls possible offer for..
5Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group