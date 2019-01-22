Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Halliburton shares fall as North America lags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 10:55am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil production equipment is seen in a Halliburton yard in Williston

(Reuters) - Shares of oilfield firm Halliburton Co fell sharply on Tuesday after the company forecast lower revenues in key business areas next quarter, overshadowing a quarterly profit beat and a pledge to reduce 2019 spending.

Clients in North America, Halliburton's biggest market by revenue, began pulling back on some drilling services last year amid transportation bottlenecks in the largest U.S. production region and after oil prices slid sharply in the fourth quarter.

An oil glut and concerns about a global economic slowdown have pushed U.S. crude futures down about 30 percent since October to around $53 a barrel.

The company anticipates mid- to high-single digit revenue declines in its Completion and Production and its Drilling and Evaluation divisions next quarter.

Halliburton said it will reduce its 2019 capital spending budget by nearly 20 percent to $1.6 billion. Further reductions could be made if market conditions erode, executives said on the company's fourth quarter earnings call.

Last week, rival Schlumberger also said it would spend less in 2019, a move that helped bump its shares more than 6 percent.

Shares of Halliburton were down 6.4 percent to $30.15 on Tuesday, driven in part by lower oil prices that fell by more than 3 percent.

Although Halliburton beat profit expectations, Wall Street analysts questioned Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller during the call on the lack of investor returns from the oilfield service sector, which has struggled to recover from the 2014 downturn in oil prices. Halliburton's share price in December fell to its lowest level since 2010, trading under $25 dollars.

Houston-based Halliburton said revenue from North America fell about 2 percent to $3.3 billion from a year earlier and dropped 11 percent from the third quarter.

International revenue rose to $2.6 billion from $2.5 billion from a year earlier. It rose 7 percent from the third quarter.

"In North America, the demand for completions services decreased during the fourth quarter, leading to lower pricing for hydraulic fracturing services," Miller said in a statement.

The number of active hydraulic fracturing fleets in the Permian basin fell to 140 in January, versus 192 in June of 2018, a 27 percent decline, according to data from consultancy Primary Vision.

Halliburton's international business "continues to show signs of a steady recovery," Miller added. The company saw an increase in demand for services in Argentina, which help offset some lower activity in North America.

Halliburton said net income attributable to the company was $664 million, or 76 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $824 million or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 41 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 37 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Fourth-quarter revenue was largely flat at $5.94 billion.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)

By John Benny and Liz Hampton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HALLIBURTON COMPANY -6.02% 30.355 Delayed Quote.21.33%
SCHLUMBERGER NV -2.18% 43.75 Delayed Quote.23.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aSheppard Mullin Continues Washington, D.C. Expansion
BU
11:10aBIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera announces preliminary unaudited sales revenue and updates consolidated net income guidance for the full year 2018
EQ
11:09aNEWMARK : 2019 Ushers in Elite Tenant Roster at Met Square as Trophy-Quality Amenities Deliver
PU
11:09aTURBOATOM : The updated museum of “Turboatom” played host to visitors
PU
11:09aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11:08aThree Healthcare Facilities Add Fujifilm Digital Radiography Solutions
PR
11:08aKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP – Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against AXOGEN, INC. – AXGN
GL
11:08aINTERNATIONAL PAPER : Again Selected to FORTUNE's List of World's Most Admired Companies
PR
11:08aVeeam Expands Leadership in Cloud Data Management
BU
11:08aGuardian Recognized for Award-Winning Customer Care Across Insurance and Wealth Management Product Lines
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC : INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Loan Extensions and Bridging Loan Increase
5LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.