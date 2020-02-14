Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Halloumi Cheese Market 2019-2023|Rise in Demand from the Fast Food Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 09:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the halloumi cheese market and it is poised to grow by USD 403.21 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005343/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global halloumi cheese market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global halloumi cheese market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rise in demand from the fast food industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Halloumi Cheese Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Halloumi Cheese Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets/hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30100

Halloumi Cheese Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our halloumi cheese market report covers the following areas:

  • Halloumi Cheese Market size
  • Halloumi Cheese Market trends
  • Halloumi Cheese Market industry analysis

This study identifies growth in the global cheese market as one of the prime reasons driving the halloumi cheese market growth during the next few years.

Halloumi Cheese Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the halloumi cheese market, including some of the vendors such as Almarai, Charalambides Christis, LA FROMAGERIE POLYETHNIQUE, Petrou Bros Dairy Products and Pittas. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the halloumi cheese market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Halloumi Cheese Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist halloumi cheese market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the halloumi cheese market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the halloumi cheese market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of halloumi cheese market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:32pHASHCHAIN TECHNOLOGY : Digihost Technology Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement and Completion of Reverse Takeover Transaction
AQ
09:30pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates LivePerson
PR
09:01pHalloumi Cheese Market 2019-2023|Rise in Demand from the Fast Food Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:56pU.S. raises tariffs on European aircraft in ongoing dispute over subsidies
RE
08:52pTrump Administration to Raise Tariffs on EU Aircraft
DJ
08:37pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Material Fact - Approval of the GPA Admission to the Novo Mercado.
PU
08:37pNew Zealand Extends Ban on Foreigners Traveling from China
DJ
08:21pHighlights of the 16-year Airbus, Boeing trade war
RE
08:21pAIRBUS : says higher U.S. tariffs on EU planes will harm U.S. airlines, consumers
RE
08:19pMONSTER ENERGY : 's Courtney Duncan Premieres ‘Girl on Fire' Mini-Doc Ahead of World Title Defense
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group -- Update
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American, United push back 737 MAX return amid new approval delays
3MOSAIC ACQUISITION CORP. : MOSAIC ACQUISITION : Vivint Completes Refinancing Transactions
4CARNIVAL PLC : CARNIVAL, T-MOBILE, BARCLAYS: Stocks That Defined the Week
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS Pledges End to Coal Funding, Stricter Oil Rules -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group