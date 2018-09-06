News : Companies

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Doc's Sports expert handicapper Raphael Esparza has made a name for himself as one of the country's top sports handicappers going back to his days when he worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry and went by the name Vegas Sports Informer. While he retired from the sportsbook industry in 2013 when holding the prestigious position as Director of the Race and Sports Book for MGM Resorts' Aria, he continues to run a very successful sports investment service.

One of the most unique aspects of Raphael's expert handicapping skills is the ability to expand his realm from sports into the world of entertainment and more particularly 'pop culture' betting topics. One of his latest endeavors in conjunction with MyBookie online sportsbook was developing a set of prop bet odds for this October's planned premier of the latest "Halloween" movie. This is part of an ongoing series that dates all the way back to John Carpenter's 1978 original installment, simply titled "Halloween".

As a huge movie buff, Esparza combines his vast knowledge of some of the most popular cinematic masterpieces to come out of Hollywood over the course of the past several decades with his betting prowess. The "Halloween" franchise has taken many twists and turns since that first 1978 release, but the new version coming out this fall has been described as a "direct sequel" that is more of a re-launch of the original film.

As an expert handicapper, Raphael goes to great lengths to creating betting props that capture the true essence of the topic at hand. In a direct quote from the Halloween post on Doc's Sports website, he states, "There were so many unanswered questions (with this re-launch) that it was a no-brainer for me to create some betting lines and give horror film fanatics a taste of entertainment gambling."

In a recent interview with the guru of pop culture props, he gave Doc's an insider's tip on one of the four betting options that was posted on the board at MyBookie.ag. Famed actress Jamie Lee Curtis played the role of Laurie Strode in the 1978 original "Halloween", and she will reprise that role in the 2018 version. The betting odds that she will be one of Michael Myers' murder victims this time around favor "yes" at -160. The odds that she is spared stand at +130. Esparza's insight contends that killing off an old character could go a long way towards rejuvenating the franchise with new "Halloween" fans.

As a follow up to the feedback he has received from this pop culture post, Raphael told Doc's, "The reaction has been nothing but positive in the horror movie fan base. Being the first oddsmaker to throw odds on anything 'Horror' movie-based was a bit nerve-wracking, so getting good reviews feels good."

Doc's Sports Service has been a leader and trusted name in the sports advisory industry since 1971. They employ 12 of the nation's top handicappers, including Esparza, and two of the country's top betting systems. Doc's Sports is expecting their most lucrative football season ever in 2018.

For more information, please contact Wade Moseman, wade@docsports.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halloween-movie-betting-props-draw-raves-from-horror-fans-300707598.html

SOURCE Doc's Sports Service