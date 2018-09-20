Halloween Spending to Reach $9 Billion

Once again, Americans are looking forward to splurging on their favorite
candy, costumes and decorations during the Halloween season. According
to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper
Insights & Analytics, total spending for Halloween is expected to reach
$9 billion, the second highest in the survey’s 14-year history. The
figure is relatively the same as last year’s previous record of $9.1
billion.
Celebrants are planning to spend an average of $86.79, up from last
year’s $86.13, with more than 175 million Americans planning to partake
in Halloween festivities this year.
“The economy is good and consumer confidence is high, so families are
ready to spend on Halloween this year,” NRF President and CEO Matthew
Shay said. “Retailers are stocking up to supply children, pets and
adults with their favorite decorations, candy and costumes for the
season.”
According to the survey, consumers plan to spend $3.2 billion on
costumes (purchased by 68 percent of Halloween shoppers), $2.7 billion
on decorations (74 percent), $2.6 billion on candy (95 percent) and $400
million on greeting cards (35 percent).
Among Halloween celebrants, 70 percent plan to hand out candy, 50
percent will decorate their home or yard, 48 percent will wear costumes,
45 percent will carve a pumpkin, 32 percent will throw or attend a
party, 30 percent will take their children trick-or-treating, 21 percent
will visit a haunted house and 18 percent will dress pets in costumes.
Pet costumes continue to gain popularity, with nearly 20 percent of
celebrants planning to dress their pets in costumes this year up from
last year’s 16 percent.
“One of the biggest trends this year is the growth of spending on pet
costumes,” Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil
Rist said. “Out of the 31.3 million Americans planning to dress their
pets in costumes, millennials (25-34) are most likely to dress up their
pets, the highest we have seen in the history of our surveys.”
When looking for inspiration for the perfect costume, 35 percent of
consumers will look online, 29 percent will look in stores, 19 percent
will ask friends and family, 19 percent will look to Pinterest and 16
percent will look to Facebook; 16 percent will be influenced by pop
culture and 15 percent by YouTube.
For buying costumes and other Halloween supplies, 45 percent of shoppers
will visit discount stores and 35 percent will go to a specialty
Halloween store or costume store. In addition, 25 percent will visit
department stores, 24 percent will buy online and 24 percent in
grocery/supermarket stores.
Top Costumes
More than 3.8 million children plan to dress as their favorite princess
character, 2.5 million as their favorite superhero, 2.2 million as
Batman characters, 1.9 million as their favorite Star Wars characters,
and another 1.9 million will dress as a witch.
|
Costumes Ranked: Children
|
|
|
|
|
|
Princess
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Superhero
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Batman
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Star Wars character
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Witch
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spider-Man
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avengers character (excluding Spider-Man)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ghost
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pirate
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frozen (Elsa, Anna)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Halloween continues to be popular for adults as well, with half of
celebrants (48 percent) planning to dress in costume this year. More
than 7.2 million adults plan to dress like a witch, 2.5 million as a
vampire, 2.1 million as a zombie, 1.9 million as a pirate, 1.3 million
as their favorite Avengers character such as Iron Man or Black Panther.
|
Costumes Ranked: Adults
|
|
|
|
|
|
Witch
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vampire
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zombie
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pirate
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avengers character (excluding Spider-Man)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Batman
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Star Wars character
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ghost
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Super hero
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clown
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wonder Woman
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Pet lovers will also be dressing up their cat or dog for Halloween.
Eleven percent of pet lovers will dress their animal in a pumpkin
costume, while 7 percent will dress their cat or dog as a hot dog, 5
percent as a bumble bee and 3 percent as the devil.
|
Costumes Ranked: Pets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pumpkin
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hot dog
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bumble bee
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Devil
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dog
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lion
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Star Wars character
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Super hero
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ghost
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|
|
|
|
|
The survey asked 6,961 consumers about Halloween shopping plans. It was
conducted September 4-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2
percentage points.
About Prosper Insights & Analytics
Prosper Insights & Analytics is a global leader in consumer intent data
serving the financial services, marketing technology, and retail
industries. We provide global authoritative market information on U.S.
and China consumers via curated insights and analytics. By integrating a
variety of data including economic, behavioral and attitudinal data,
Prosper helps companies accurately predict consumers’ future behavior to
help identify market behaviors, optimize marketing efforts, and improve
the effectiveness of demand generation campaigns. www.ProsperInsights.com
About NRF
The National Retail Federation is the world’s largest retail trade
association. Based in Washington, D.C., NRF represents discount and
department stores, home goods and specialty stores, Main Street
merchants, grocers, wholesalers, chain restaurants and internet
retailers from the United States and more than 45 countries. Retail is
the nation’s largest private-sector employer, supporting one in four
U.S. jobs — 42 million working Americans. Contributing $2.6 trillion to
annual GDP, retail is a daily barometer for the nation’s economy.
PERMALINK
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005544/en/